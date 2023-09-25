Landon Dickerson suffers knee injury after pancaking Bucs defender

The Eagles are relying on the run game once again as the rain pours down against Tampa Bay, and after Landon Dickerson pancaked the Bucs defender leading to a huge break out run by D’Andre Swift in the third quarter, the left guard was slow to get up. Dickerson ended up limping to the sideline and was later listed as questionable to return after suffering a knee contusion on the play.

DANDRE SWIFT BEHIND THIS OL IS SIMPLY UNFAIR



BACK TO BACK 100 YARD GAMES

pic.twitter.com/7Bvp3XaQpq — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 26, 2023

Swift’s run put him over 100 yards on Monday night, giving him triple digits in back-to-back weeks — a feat that certainly relies on the strengths of the Eagles’ offensive line. There’s little doubt that OL coach Jeff Stoutland is prepared for situations like this, and the organization makes no secret about how much they value depth up front. Sua Opeta took over at left guard following Dickerson’s injury, and should be more than capable to make it through the rest of the game.

[UPDATE]: Dickerson was later seen walking into the locker room post-game and didn’t seem too affected by his knee.