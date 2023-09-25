Jalen Hurts continues to set NFL records

With 9:15 left in the third quarter of Monday night’s contest between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, star quarterback Jalen Hurts sneaked into the endzone for six to give the Birds a 20-3 lead. The score was the 29th rushing touchdown of his career and he has now scored the most of those that any signal caller has in their first 50 NFL games.

The Eagles, as a franchise, have a ton of quarterbacks on the all-time rushing touchdowns list:

Donovan McNabb had 29 in 167 games

Randall Cunningham had 35 in 161 games

Michael Vick had 36 in 143 games

The top-three are Jack Kemp (40), Steve Young (43), and Cam Newton with an incredible 75 scores on the ground in 148 games. Interestingly, Josh Allen is currently fourth all-time with 39 rushing scores in 80 games. Could be a fun race to the record between Allen and Hurts.

On the season, Hurts has rushed 29 times for 96 yards and three touchdowns. The Eagles are up 22-3 on Tampa Bay as the fourth quarter starts.