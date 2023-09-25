Jalen Hurts reportedly had “flu-like symptoms” before Eagles-Bucs game

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts might not be playing at full strength on Monday night against the Bucs, according to Adam Schefter, who reported at halftime that the QB had flu-like symptoms before kick-off.

Hurts was 12-of-21 for 153 yards and one touchdown, along with one interception, in the first half against Tampa Bay. There were some very impressive plays by the QB, including several during the drive that resulted in WR Olamide Zaccheaus’ first TD of the season. Sure, the quarterback also had some questionable moments, but nothing we haven’t seen at times through the first two weeks of the season.

By all accounts, you’d never know that Hurts is fighting a bug — and I would be willing to bet post-game, he won’t make anything of it. For a guy who idolizes Michael Jordan and signed with his brand this offseason, maybe the Eagles’ QB needed a flu-game of his own.