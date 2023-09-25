 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Eagles vs. Bucs: Fourth quarter scores updates

After the third quarter, the Eagles lead the Buccaneers by a score of 22 to 3.

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

This is your fourth quarter thread for the 2023 Week 3 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Monday night. Join the discussion in the comments below.

Here is some basic information to help guide you through the game:

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for new threads after each quarter.

SCORE UPDATES

4Q - 9:22 [Eagles 25, Bucs 11]: Baker Mayfield finally found the endzone with a short pass to Mike Evans for a touchdown, and connected with Chris Godwin for the two-point conversion.

4Q - 13:28 [Eagles 25, Bucs 3]: The Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown connection struggled in the red zone and the Eagles were forced to settle for a 26-yard field goal by Jake Elliott.

3Q - 3:40 [Eagles 22, Bucs 3]: The defense is saving the Eagles once again, and after a deep interception thrown by Jalen Hurts, linebacker Nicholas Morrow was able to tackle Baker Mayfield in the endzone for a safety.

3Q - 9:13 [Eagles 20, Bucs 3]: It took two tries at the goal line, but on 4th down, the tush push got Jalen Hurts into the endzone.

2Q - 0:00 [Eagles 13, Bucs 3]: After back-to-back turnovers, the Eagles got down the field to set up a 38-yard field goal for Jake Elliott just before halftime.

2Q - 3:32 [Eagles 10, Bucs 3]: Jalen Hurts sat back and threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to WR Olamide Zaccheaus — the first for the WR as an Eagle.

2Q - 8:33 [Eagles 3, Bucs 3]: Despite some big plays by Baker Mayfield, the Buccaneers were forced to settle for a 33-yard field goal.

1Q - 3:05 [Eagles 3, Bucs 0]: Jake Elliott hit a 36-yard field goal — the first with new punter/holder Braden Mann — to put the Eagles on the board first.

