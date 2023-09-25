WATCH: Eagles safety Reed Blankenship picks off Baker Mayfield

The Eagles had Reed Blankenship back from injury on Monday against the Bucs, and he made an impact immediately. He was already having an impressive game when the young safety made a hugely impressive snag before halftime, pulling in the interception — the first one Baker Mayfield has thrown all season, and the second one of Blankenship’s career.
All aboard the Blankenship @reedus99_reed | #PHIvsTB | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/iwI8gsPEkN— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 26, 2023
