 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News The Eagles are 3-0

Filed under:

WATCH: Eagles safety Reed Blankenship picks off Baker Mayfield

What a play by the second-year safety.

By Alexis Chassen
/ new
Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

The Eagles had Reed Blankenship back from injury on Monday against the Bucs, and he made an impact immediately. He was already having an impressive game when the young safety made a hugely impressive snag before halftime, pulling in the interception — the first one Baker Mayfield has thrown all season, and the second one of Blankenship’s career.

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation