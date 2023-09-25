Eagles vs. Bucs: Third quarter scores updates

This is your third quarter thread for the 2023 Week 3 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Monday night. Join the discussion in the comments below.

Here is some basic information to help guide you through the game:

...

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for new threads after each quarter.

SCORE UPDATES

3Q - 3:40 [Eagles 22, Bucs 3]: The defense is saving the Eagles once again, and after a deep interception thrown by Jalen Hurts, linebacker Nicholas Morrow was able to tackle Baker Mayfield in the endzone for a safety.

3Q - 9:13 [Eagles 20, Bucs 3]: It took two tries at the goal line, but on 4th down, the tush push got Jalen Hurts into the endzone.

2Q - 0:00 [Eagles 13, Bucs 3]: After back-to-back turnovers, the Eagles got down the field to set up a 38-yard field goal for Jake Elliott just before halftime.

2Q - 3:32 [Eagles 10, Bucs 3]: Jalen Hurts sat back and threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to WR Olamide Zaccheaus — the first for the WR as an Eagle.

2Q - 8:33 [Eagles 3, Bucs 3]: Despite some big plays by Baker Mayfield, the Buccaneers were forced to settle for a 33-yard field goal.

1Q - 3:05 [Eagles 3, Bucs 0]: Jake Elliott hit a 36-yard field goal — the first with new punter/holder Braden Mann — to put the Eagles on the board first.

[Stay tuned: This section will be updated with each scoring change.]

TWITTER UPDATES

Note: if the tracker isn’t properly loading for you, you can CLICK HERE.