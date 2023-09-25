Eagles suffer another injury to their secondary during Bucs game [UPDATE]

[UPDATE #2]: Justin Evans has been ruled out with a neck injury and will not return on Monday night against the Bucs.

[UPDATE]: The Eagles secondary depth went from bad to worse on Monday night, with Sydney Brown being listed as questionable to return after suffering a thigh injury in the second quarter. That’s two safeties sidelined in the first half.

The Eagles secondary just can’t catch a break. There’s been a lot of movement for players early against the Bucs, and things had to shift again when safety Justin Evans left the field and eventually ended up heading back to the locker room. Shortly after, Evans was listed as questionable to return with a neck injury.

Injury Update: S Justin Evans (neck) is questionable to return. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 25, 2023

Evans ended up returning to the sideline, but was still working with trainers and stretching his neck.

Justin Evans is back on the sideline after spending some time inside. #Eagles — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) September 25, 2023

Thankfully, the Eagles got James Bradberry and Reed Blankenship back from injuries this week because they don’t have a lot of secondary depth options otherwise.

With Avonte Maddox out for the season, Bradberry took some snaps in the slot early in Monday night’s game, followed by rookie Sydney Brown when Evans was sidelined, with Bradberry then moving back to outside CB and Terrell Edmunds coming in at safety. When Bradberry was in the slot, Josh Jobe came in to play outside CB. Mario Goodrich, who saw playing time last week, was a healthy scratch heading into the Tampa Bay game.

That’s a depth situation the team is going to have to figure out soon.