Eagles-Buccaneers inactives: One surprise for Philly, Tampa Bay missing starting CB

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2023 NFL Week 3 Monday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The following seven Eagles players WILL NOT PLAY: Quez Watkins, Boston Scott, Mario Goodrich, Tanner McKee, Tyler Steen, Moro Ojomo, and Albert Okwuegbunam.

Watkins was ruled out on the final injury report. The Eagles still have five active wide receivers: DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus, Britain Covey, and Devon Allen. Allen is making his regular season NFL debut after being temporarily elevated from the practice squad.

Scott was also ruled out on the final injury report. His absence means the Eagles have three active running backs: D’Andre Swift, Kenny Gainwell, and Rashaad Penny. It remains to be seen exactly how the Eagles will split their backfield touches but Swift and Gainwell will be the top two guys in some order.

Goodrich being a healthy scratch is a surprise since he figured to provide more depth at nickel cornerback with Avonte Maddox out for the season. This development confirms James Bradberry will be working in the slot. Who is his backup on the inside? Not perfectly clear. Justin Evans moving down with Sydney Brown playing at safety? Brown himself? Eli Ricks?

Under the NFL’s new third quarterback rule, McKee is allowed to play if both Jalen Hurts AND Marcus Mariota leave the game due to injury.

Steen is the Eagles’ ninth offensive lineman.

Okwuegbunam is the fourth tight end behind Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, and Grant Calcaterra.

Ojomo has six defensive tackles ahead of him on the depth chart.

New punter Braden Mann is active for his Eagles debut after being temporarily elevated from the practice squad.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

WR Quez Watkins - Injury.

RB Boston Scott - Injury.

CB Mario Goodrich - Sixth cornerback.

QB Tanner McKee* - Third QB.

OL Tyler Steen - Ninth OL.

TE Albert Okwuegbunam - Fourth TE.

DT Moro Ojomo - Seventh DT.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Inactive List

Bucs starting cornerback Carlton Davis is officially INACTIVE. He was ruled questionable on their final injury report. The Eagles could try to take advantage of his backup, Zyon McCollum.

Star linebacker Devin White, behemoth nose tackle Vita Vea, and starting right guard Cody Mauch are all ACTIVE despite being ruled questionable to play. We’ll see if they’re less than 100% after not being able to fully practice leading up to this game.

LB SirVocea Dennis

CB Carlton Davis

DT Deadrin Senat

OLB Markees Watts

OL Brandon Walton

TE Payne Durham

DT Calijah Kancey