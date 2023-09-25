Eagles roster moves announced ahead of Buccaneers game

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced two roster moves ahead of their Week 3 Monday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. An overview:

WR/KR Devon Allen and P Braden Mann were temporarily elevated from the practice squad.

Note: teams can temporarily promote practice squad players up to three times per season before they’re required to be exposed to waivers. This is the first elevation for Allen and Mann.

Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.

DEVON ALLEN

Allen’s elevation wasn’t considered to be a foregone conclusion but it makes a lot of sense.

With Boston Scott ruled out due to a concussion, the Eagles needed a kick returner. Allen showed juice in that area by taking four preseason kickoff returns for 127 yards (31.8 average) with a long of 73. Allen can also provide special teams value as a gunner on punt coverage; he’s previously flashed in that capacity.

With Quez Watkins ruled out due to a hamstring injury, the Eagles were down to four healthy wide receivers on the roster. Elevating Allen gives the team more depth at the position and he specifically replicates some of what Watkins provides as a vertical threat.

After originally signing with the Eagles in April 2022, Allen is finally getting his chance to play in a regular season game. It’s a cool opportunity for the 28-year-old Olympian who’s had to patiently bide his time for this moment. We’ll see if he can make the most of it.

BRADEN MANN

Wearing the No. 10 jersey, Mann is set to make his Eagles debut on Monday night. The team signed him to their practice squad last week after deciding to move on from Arryn Siposs. The Eagles will hope Mann’s snaps are limited to holding for Jake Elliott on many extra point attempts. Should Mann be called on to punt, his performance will be worth monitoring as he auditions for a spot on the 53-man roster.