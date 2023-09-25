Report: James Bradberry will be the Eagles’ starting nickel cornerback against the Buccaneers

With Avonte Maddox suffering a pectoral injury, the Philadelphia Eagles will have a new nickel cornerback.

And it will be James Bradberry starting in the slot in Week 3, according to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

This news hardly qualifies as a shocking development; Bradberry has been speculated as an option to help replace Maddox. The veteran corner was seen working with Eagles nickels coach Ronell Williams in practice leading up to this week’s game:

Eagles CB James Bradberry spent the final two periods of today’s open portion of practice working exclusively with nickels coach Ronell Williams.



He rotated reps with Mario Goodrich, who filled in for the injured Avonte Maddox during Week 2 win over Vikings. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) September 21, 2023

Bradberry’s experience in the slot is hardly extensive. According to Pro Football Focus snap count data, he’s lined up as a nickel corner for just 3.35% of his career defensive snaps (239/7,129). Here’s the year-by-year breakdown:

2023: 2 snaps

2022: 10 snaps

2021: 68 snaps

2020: 60 snaps

2019: 19 snaps

2018: 57 snaps

2017: 10 snaps

2016: 13 snaps

Bradberry did log some nickel cornerback reps during Eagles training camp this year. He specifically lined up against Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku during joint training camp practices.

But the vast majority of Bradberry’s practice time came playing at his normal boundary cornerback position. And that’s still where he will line up when the Eagles are not using nickel packages.

When the Eagles do move Bradberry inside, it’ll be Josh Jobe who comes in to play on the outside. Jobe had a strong training camp and he’s mostly looked good in limited game action this year.

Bradberry moving to the slot doesn’t speak to the Eagles having much confidence in Mario Goodrich. The second-year defensive back struggled as Maddox’s in-game replacement in Week 2. It’s possible that Goodrich could still see some rotational snaps in the slot, especially if the Eagles don’t like Bradberry matched up against a smaller, shiftier slot receiver. But we’ll just have to wait and see how defensive coordinator Sean Desai handles the playing time there.