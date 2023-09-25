Eagles vs. Bucs: First quarter scores updates

The Philadelphia Eagles are back on the road in Week 3, when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

From being the first game of Week 2 to one of the last in Week 3, it feels like there has been so much football around the league since the Eagles last took the field. The team had a nice mini-bye week and are able to get some guys back from injuries, like James Bradberry and Reed Blankenship.

We now know what the Eagles’ run game can look like, but we’re still waiting to see some explosive plays from the passing game — and this might be the perfect game for that debut. QB Jalen Hurts talked this week about having intrinsic motivation, but he also knows what the Bucs said about him when the Eagles lost to Tampa Bay in the playoffs. So, while the quarterback certainly won’t call it a revenge game, it definitely has that feel.

