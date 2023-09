What They’re Saying About The Eagles: WE RAN THE BALL!! Edition

WHAT’S GOING ON BLEEDING GREEN NATION?!

My apologies for the late WTS entry. Real life waits for no man. Since I am late, I will keep the into brief:

The Eagles Won

We ran the ball

A lot

The Vikings turned the ball over

A lot

The passing game (on both sides of the ball) sucked.

The Cowboys lost to the Arizona Cardinals (not related to this particular game, but still)

Let’s get into the doom and gloom then shall we! This is

What They’re Saying About The Eagles: SERIOUSLY, WE RAN THE BALL Edition

SLIM!!!!!

But Settling for a Field Goal (3-0)

FUMBLE!!!!!!

Aaaaannnd we throw an INT

MOAR TURNOVERS!!!!

Jake did not make. (3-0)

Vikings Take The Lead (3-7)

RUN. THE. BALL.

Ran The Ball (10-7)

FG before the end of half? Best I can do is a turnover.

JAKE ELLIOTT REDEMPTION POST (13-7)

FOURTH FUMBLE!

Should Have Been Swift (20-7)

SMITH WITH THE TUDDY!!!!!

Vikings Score Two More Times (27-21)

SWIFT WITH THE BIG GAINS

SWIFT GETS HIS TOUCHDOWN!!!! (34-21)

The Fail Mary (Victory Screech) (34-28)