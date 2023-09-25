Eagles vs. Bucs: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) are back on the road for a Week 3 Monday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0).

There is no doubt that OC Brian Johnson established the run game in Philly against the Vikings, with D’Andre Swift carrying the load to a tune of 175 rushing yards and a TD. It’s too early to know if that kind of production is sustainable, but it certainly helped when the offense struggled in the passing game... again.

Head coach Nick Sirianni credited the defenses they’ve played through two weeks — Bill Belichick’s defense and Brian Flores’ defense — for limiting their ability to make explosive plays. Quarterback Jalen Hurts wanted to keep the main thing the main thing, which is winning, so as long as they’re winning it doesn’t matter how and he’s not interested in talking about inefficiencies elsewhere.

Still, as good as it is to run the ball down the throats of an opposing defense, even Jason Kelce admitted it was nice to get one long ball to the end zone and get off the field. The Eagles’ offensive line had to work hard in Week 2 in support of the run game, but did exactly what was needed.

The Eagles defense will get James Bradberry and Reed Blankenship back, which will be a huge boost to the secondary. They’ll need the help facing a Baker Mayfield-led offense that has the Bucs undefeated through two games. But, there’s few pass rushes as effective as the Eagles right now, and it’ll be a good challenge for the young guys.

This will also be the first chance to see new punter, Braden Mann, and how special teams might look a little different — hopefully better — than it did the past two weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

Channel: ABC

Location: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Referee: Adrian Hill (Eagles are 9-8 in 17 games as line judge, field judge, and referee)

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | Sirius: 81 (PHI), 83 (TB), 104 (National) | XM: 226 (PHI), 225 (TB), 227 (National)

Online Streaming

FuboTV

The Eagles are favorites on the road this week.

Philadelphia Eagles: -5 (-230)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +5 (+190)

Over/under: 45

History Lesson

The all-time series between these teams is tied at eight games each, but the Bucs have won the three most recent meetings. They last faced off during the regular season back in Oct. 2021, with Philly losing at home, 28-22. The Eagles ended up losing one more time to the Bucs just a few months later during the NFC Wildcard round of the playoffs.

Eagles 2023 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 - at New England Patriots (Sept. 10, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Week 2 - vs Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 14, 8:15 PM ET, Amazon Prime) Thursday Night Football

Week 3 - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sept. 25, 7:15 PM ET, ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 4 - vs. Washington Commanders (Oct. 1, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 5 - at Los Angeles Rams (Oct. 8, 4:05 PM ET, FOX)

Week 6 - at New York Jets (Oct. 15, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 7 - vs. Miami Dolphins (Oct. 22, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football*

*Kelly Green uniform debut

Week 8 - at Washington Commanders (Oct. 29, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 9 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 5, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 10 - BYE WEEK

Week 11 - at Kansas City Chiefs (Nov. 20, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN/ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 12 - vs Buffalo Bills (Nov. 26, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Week 13 - vs San Francisco 49ers (Dec. 3, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 14 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 10, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 15 - at Seattle Seahawks (Dec. 17, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 16 - vs. New York Giants (Dec. 25, 4:30 PM ET, FOX)

Week 17 - vs Arizona Cardinals (Dec. 31, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 18 - at New York Giants (TBD)