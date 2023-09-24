Cowboys, Commanders, and Giants all LOSE ahead of Eagles’ Monday night game

It’s been a nice mini-bye for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Birds got to sit back and watch all three of their division rivals lose in Week 3.

It started with the New York Giants getting beat comfortably by the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football, as expected.

It continued in Sunday’s early game window with the Washington Commanders suffering a 34-point blowout home loss to the Buffalo Bills.

It concluded with the Dallas Cowboys entering their game against the Arizona Cardinals as 12.5-point road favorites and losing by two possessions.

Glorious.

Especially in the case of the Cowboys losing. They’re obviously the biggest threat to the Eagles repeating as NFC East champions; Dallas looked like the NFL’s best team over the first two weeks.

Who realistically expected Jonathan Gannon — and Kyzir White with his game-sealing interception on a really bad Dak Prescott pass into the end zone (you really hate to see it) — coming up big to hand the Cowboys their first loss?

Now it’s up to the Eagles to take advantage of this opportunity. With a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, the division standings will look like this:

1) Eagles: 3-0

2) Cowboys: 2-1

3) Commanders: 2-1

4) Giants: 1-2

Let’s see if they can get it done.