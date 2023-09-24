NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 3

Before the third Sunday of the 2023 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the lines for the Week 3 games.
My overall record so far is 19-13 after going 11-5 last week. That’s ahead of the BGN community at 16-16.
Here are suggestions when trying to beat the odds.
NFL WEEK 3 GAMES
No explanations this week since I’m behind in getting these posted.
Falcons at Lions (-3) — PICK: Falcons +3
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
16%
Falcons +3
-
83%
Lions -3
Broncos at Dolphins (-6) — PICK: Dolphins -6
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
8%
Broncos +6
-
91%
Dolphins -6
Texans at Jaguars (-7.5) — PICK: Texans +7.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
26%
Texans +7.5
-
73%
Jaguars -7.5
Bills (-5.5) at Commanders — PICK: Bills -5.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
86%
Bills -5.5
-
13%
Commanders +5.5
Chargers at Vikings ( -1) — PICK: Vikings -1
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
81%
Chargers +1
-
18%
Vikings -1
Colts at Ravens (-7.5) — PICK: Ravens -7.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
28%
Colts +7.5
-
71%
Ravens -7.5
Patriots (-2.5) at Jets — PICK: Patriots -2.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
75%
Patriots -2.5
-
25%
Jets +2.5
Titans at Browns (-3.5) — PICK: Titans +3.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
18%
Titans +3.5
-
81%
Browns -3.5
Saints (-1.5) at Packers — PICK: Packers +1.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
31%
Saints -1.5
-
68%
Packers +1.5
Panthers at Seahawks (-5) — PICK: Seahawks -5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
9%
Panthers +5
-
90%
Seahawks +5
Cowboys (-12.5) at Cardinals — PICK: Cowboys -12.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
61%
Cowboys -12.5
-
38%
Cardinals +12.5
Bears at Chiefs (-12.5) — PICK: Chiefs -12.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
22%
Bears +12.5
-
77%
Chiefs -12.5
Steelers at Raiders (-3) — PICK: Steelers +3
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
78%
Steelers +3
-
21%
Raiders -3
Eagles (-5) at Buccaneers — PICK: Buccaneers +5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
95%
Eagles -5
-
4%
Buccaneers +5
Rams at Bengals (-2.5) — PICK: Bengals -2.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
47%
Rams +2.5
-
52%
Bengals -2.5
