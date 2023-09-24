NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 3

Before the third Sunday of the 2023 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the lines for the Week 3 games.

My overall record so far is 19-13 after going 11-5 last week. That’s ahead of the BGN community at 16-16.

Here are suggestions when trying to beat the odds.

NFL WEEK 3 GAMES

No explanations this week since I’m behind in getting these posted.

Falcons at Lions (-3) — PICK: Falcons +3

Broncos at Dolphins (-6) — PICK: Dolphins -6

Texans at Jaguars (-7.5) — PICK: Texans +7.5

Bills (-5.5) at Commanders — PICK: Bills -5.5

Chargers at Vikings ( -1) — PICK: Vikings -1

Colts at Ravens (-7.5) — PICK: Ravens -7.5

Patriots (-2.5) at Jets — PICK: Patriots -2.5

Titans at Browns (-3.5) — PICK: Titans +3.5

Saints (-1.5) at Packers — PICK: Packers +1.5

Panthers at Seahawks (-5) — PICK: Seahawks -5

Cowboys (-12.5) at Cardinals — PICK: Cowboys -12.5

Bears at Chiefs (-12.5) — PICK: Chiefs -12.5

Steelers at Raiders (-3) — PICK: Steelers +3

Eagles (-5) at Buccaneers — PICK: Buccaneers +5

Rams at Bengals (-2.5) — PICK: Bengals -2.5