Filed under:

NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 3

Which bets do you like the most?

By Brandon Lee Gowton Updated
/ new
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Before the third Sunday of the 2023 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the lines for the Week 3 games.

You can CLICK HERE for straight up NFL picks without regard to the spread. You can find all of the NFL betting lines via DraftKings SportsBook.

My overall record so far is 19-13 after going 11-5 last week. That’s ahead of the BGN community at 16-16.

Here are suggestions when trying to beat the odds.

NFL WEEK 3 GAMES

No explanations this week since I’m behind in getting these posted.

Falcons at Lions (-3) — PICK: Falcons +3

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 16%
    Falcons +3
    (4 votes)
  • 83%
    Lions -3
    (20 votes)
24 votes total Vote Now

Broncos at Dolphins (-6) — PICK: Dolphins -6

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 8%
    Broncos +6
    (2 votes)
  • 91%
    Dolphins -6
    (22 votes)
24 votes total Vote Now

Texans at Jaguars (-7.5) — PICK: Texans +7.5

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 26%
    Texans +7.5
    (6 votes)
  • 73%
    Jaguars -7.5
    (17 votes)
23 votes total Vote Now

Bills (-5.5) at Commanders — PICK: Bills -5.5

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 86%
    Bills -5.5
    (20 votes)
  • 13%
    Commanders +5.5
    (3 votes)
23 votes total Vote Now

Chargers at Vikings ( -1) — PICK: Vikings -1

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 81%
    Chargers +1
    (18 votes)
  • 18%
    Vikings -1
    (4 votes)
22 votes total Vote Now

Colts at Ravens (-7.5) — PICK: Ravens -7.5

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 28%
    Colts +7.5
    (6 votes)
  • 71%
    Ravens -7.5
    (15 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Patriots (-2.5) at Jets — PICK: Patriots -2.5

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 75%
    Patriots -2.5
    (18 votes)
  • 25%
    Jets +2.5
    (6 votes)
24 votes total Vote Now

Titans at Browns (-3.5) — PICK: Titans +3.5

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 18%
    Titans +3.5
    (4 votes)
  • 81%
    Browns -3.5
    (18 votes)
22 votes total Vote Now

Saints (-1.5) at PackersPICK: Packers +1.5

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 31%
    Saints -1.5
    (7 votes)
  • 68%
    Packers +1.5
    (15 votes)
22 votes total Vote Now

Panthers at Seahawks (-5) — PICK: Seahawks -5

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 9%
    Panthers +5
    (2 votes)
  • 90%
    Seahawks +5
    (19 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Cowboys (-12.5) at Cardinals — PICK: Cowboys -12.5

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 61%
    Cowboys -12.5
    (13 votes)
  • 38%
    Cardinals +12.5
    (8 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Bears at Chiefs (-12.5) — PICK: Chiefs -12.5

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 22%
    Bears +12.5
    (5 votes)
  • 77%
    Chiefs -12.5
    (17 votes)
22 votes total Vote Now

Steelers at Raiders (-3) — PICK: Steelers +3

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 78%
    Steelers +3
    (15 votes)
  • 21%
    Raiders -3
    (4 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

Eagles (-5) at BuccaneersPICK: Buccaneers +5

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 95%
    Eagles -5
    (21 votes)
  • 4%
    Buccaneers +5
    (1 vote)
22 votes total Vote Now

Rams at Bengals (-2.5) — PICK: Bengals -2.5

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 47%
    Rams +2.5
    (9 votes)
  • 52%
    Bengals -2.5
    (10 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

