Eagles rooting guide for Week 3 games

The third Sunday of the 2023 NFL regular season is here.

With the Philadelphia Eagle not playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers until Monday night, Birds fans can relax and enjoy a (relatively) stress-free Sunday while watching the rest of the league in action.

To accompany your viewing experience, let’s run through a rooting guide for all of the Week 3 games.

EAGLES GAME

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: The Eagles will be 3-0 with a win.

NFC EAST

BUFFALO BILLS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: Time to see the Commanders’ first loss this season. Root for the Bills.

DALLAS COWBOYS at ARIZONA CARDINALS: Jonathan Gannon, you are forgiven for blowing the Super Bowl if you can beat the Cowboys. Not really. But please do it anyway. Root for the Cardinals.

DRAFT PICK WATCH

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at GREEN BAY PACKERS: The Eagles own the Saints’ second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Birds will be hoping that selection is as early as it can realistically be. Root for the Packers.

ATLANTA FALCONS at DETROIT LIONS: The Eagles don’t want the Saints to win the NFC South. The Falcons might be the most preferable winner from that division since their remaining schedule is relatively easy and their quarterback isn’t all that threatening. Also, the Falcons have the better record but the Lions are arguably bigger threats to the Eagles in the NFC. Root for the Falcons.

TENNESSEE TITANS at CLEVELAND BROWNS: The Eagles own the more favorable of their own or the Titans’ sixth-round pick. Not the biggest deal but might as well root for the pick to be as early as possible. Root for the Browns.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at BALTIMORE RAVENS: Old friends Shane Steichen and Gardner Minshew will try to pull off an upset. The Eagles should want to see the Colts win since it’d be preferable for the Titans not to win the AFC South. Root for the Colts.

HOUSTON TEXANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: DeMeco Ryans vs. Doug Pederson. With all due respect to Mufasa, let’s go Doug. The Jags have the better chance of keeping the Titans away from the AFC South crown. Root for the Jaguars.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS: The Eagles own the Vikings’ fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Also easy to root for the AFC team to beat the NFC team. Root for the Chargers.

NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

CAROLINA PANTHERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: The Seahawks are the bigger threat to the Eagles in the NFC playoff picture. Root for the Panthers.

CHICAGO BEARS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: The Bears are far from threatening but a shocking win over the Chiefs would only serve to improve their awful vibes. No need to let them start to believe in themselves. Root for the Chiefs.

LOS ANGELES RAMS at CINCINNATI BENGALS: The Rams might be better than anyone expected entering 2023. They could threaten for a playoff spot. Root for the Bengals.

WHAT’S LEFT

DENVER BRONCOS at MIAMI DOLPHINS: If you want to think this deeply into it, the Eagles play the Dolphins in about a month. And the Birds stand to benefit from beating a Miami team that’s good as it can possibly be to help boost Philly’s strength of victory tiebreaker. Also, it’s easy to root against Sean Payton. Root for the Dolphins.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at NEW YORK JETS: The Jets might be encouraged to make a trade for a quarterback upgrade if they can manage to win in spite of Zach Wilson. The Eagles should much prefer to see Wilson in Week 6. Root for the Patriots.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: Doesn’t matter.