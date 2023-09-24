Eagles News: Passing numbers are down across the NFL

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Roob’s Observations: Best way to handle the running backs, Avonte Maddox’s future and more - NBCSP

10. It’s not just Jalen Hurts. If it seems like passing numbers are down across the league, they are. It’s only two weeks, but NFL teams are averaging 216.4 passing yards per game, which would be the lowest over a full season since 2008. Yards per completion so far is 10.3, which would be by far the lowest in NFL history. The lowest on record is 10.9 from last year. And sacks are up to 7 percent of pass plays – the highest since 1998. Teams are averaging just 1.3 passing TDs per game, which would be the fewest again since 2008 and equal the fewest since 1993. Some rushing numbers are down too. Teams are averaging 109.1 rushing yards per game, which would be eighth-lowest in NFL history, and just 4.1 yards per carry – almost half a yard worse than last year’s 4.5 and the lowest since 2005. Overall, yards per play is 5.1, lowest since 2005 and matching the lowest since 1999. It’s early, but these are really fascinating trends to keep an eye on as we get deeper into the season.

Eagles-Buccaneers Final Injury Report: Philadelphia rules out two players - BGN

Quez Watkins missed the three days of practice leading up to this week’s game due to a hamstring injury. The Eagles will miss his deep speed in theory but A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are more than capable vertical threats. Watkins’ absence means the Eagles have four healthy wide receivers on the roster: Brown, Smith, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Britain Covey. OZ could see an increased role after logging no targets in the Eagles’ first two games. An increase in two tight end sets is also a possibility.

Eye on the Enemy #153: Trevor Sikkema joins to talk Bucs’ game plan against the Eagles on Monday - BGN Radio

Pro Football Focus Lead NFL Draft Analyst Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) joins John Stolnis to preview the Eagles-Bucs primetime game on Monday night.

Turns out the ‘tush push’ is only ‘unstoppable’ when the Eagles do it - PhillyVoice

“Yeah, not everyone has Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens,” Nick Sirianni said on Saturday. “Not everybody has Jordan Mailata. Not everybody has Lane Johnson on the other side. Not everybody has that type of quarterback. We noticed that last year when people were making maybe some big deals about it. There are a lot that are unsuccessful... But there is clearly a talent to it that our guys have, because it’s not as — maybe it’s automatic right now for the Philadelphia Eagles, but it’s not automatic around the NFL, which is where you get — you hear it and you’re like, well, I get that some people are complaining about it, but stop it. Stop the play. It’s not as automatic as people think as we’re seeing across the NFL.”

SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fans feel the team can beat the Eagles - Bucs Nation

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night in Week 3. Following last week’s win against Chicago proved the team is continuing to grow with their new offense and playing great defense. But how do the fans feel towards the team and their chances against the Eagles? Well, they’re pretty confident. This week, we asked the fans to vote on the team’s chances of beating the Eagles. 71-percent of the fan base feels they can.

Test Time - Iggles Blitz

New England had all offseason to get ready for the Eagles. Bill Belichick and his staff came up with good wrinkles on offense and defense. The Vikings also spent the offseason planning for the Eagles. They ran a very creative defensive scheme. The offense moved Justin Jefferson around as much as possible, ensuring he wouldn’t be shut down like last year. The Eagles couldn’t really prepare for the Pats because they didn’t know what to expect. The Vikings game was even tougher because of the short week. Finally the Eagles have had a chance to prepare for a game. They had 10 days to get ready for Week 3 and the Bucs. Part of that time was spent studying Eagles tape to identify what wasn’t working and why. Part of the time focused on Tampa and the two games worth of tape that were available.

Spadaro: 5 stories that define the vibe heading into Tampa Bay - PE.com

Nicholas Morrow: How quickly things change in the NFL. He played 100 percent of the defensive snaps last year with Chicago, so when the Eagles opened this season in New England and Nicholas Morrow was on the practice squad, well, it was an adjustment. He was an observer at his home. “It was very weird, changing diapers and burping babies,” said Morrow, who has a months-old newborn. “I went from that on Sunday to playing on Thursday. That’s how this league works. You always have to be ready.” There are many lessons here, and Morrow understands that, at the end of the day, whatever role he is given, he is expected to execute. With Nakobe Dean sidelined, Morrow played middle linebacker for the Eagles against the Vikings and he’s in line to do the same on Monday night against Tampa Bay. He’s preparing for it with the goal of being great. “Doesn’t matter your role. Just be the best you can be,” he said. “Things change in life. You have to be adaptable, especially in this business. Man, things change in a hurry.”

Cowboys mailbag: Questions on the offense, play-calling and DeMarcus Lawrence - Blogging The Boys

With Budda Baker on injured reserve for the Cardinals, I expect CeeDee Lamb to keep winning against lesser secondaries. Their coverage could have been bracketed towards Lamb with someone like Baker on the back end, but with him out of the lineup, it’ll be more demanding for Arizona’s defense. Head coach Jonathan Gannon is familiar with Lamb’s game, having schemed against him when he was with Philadelphia. However, the last time No. 88 went up against Gannon’s defense, he torched them for ten receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns on Christmas Eve. We might see another 120-yard day from Lamb in Arizona.

For Giants’ defense, awful tackling is biggest of several issues - Big Blue View

New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale was excited. It was near the beginning of training camp, Isaiah Simmons and Boogie Basham weren’t Giants yet and Tre Hawkins was a sixth-round pick expected to be a backup, but Martindale was imagining the possibilities with a defense that — on paper — looked deeper and faster than the Giants’ 2022 defense. Martindale said he believes “every year” that he will run a top-tier defense. He clearly expected the 2023 Giants defense to be better than the 2022 unit that was 25th in yards, 17th in points and 31st in rushing yards per attempt allowed. “I think that we can be excited about it and like I said, it’s going to be fun to watch,” he said. “I think that the biggest thing you will see is the difference in our speed and as soon as we can catch the execution up with the speed, like I said, it’s going to be fun for you guys to watch and for our city to watch and our fans to watch.” At the time, Martindale expanded on his reasons for optimism.

Usher to perform 2024 Super Bowl halftime show - SB Nation

Apple Music, the official sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show announced that Usher would be performing at the big game this year in a rather confusing video featuring Kim Kardashian.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message