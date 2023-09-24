Sunday Night Football: Steelers vs. Raiders

The NFL Week 3 slate of Sunday games will cap off with a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders lead the all-time series between these teams, 14-11, and have won two of the three most recent meetings. They last faced off on Christmas Eve last season, with the Steelers winning at home, 13-10.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Location: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (PIT), 85 (LV), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (PIT), 225 (LV)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

Pittsburgh Steelers: +2.5 (+124)

Las Vegas Raiders: -2.5 (-148)

Over/under: 43 points

SB Nation Blogs

Steelers: www.BehindTheSteelCurtain.com

Raiders: www.SilverAndBlackPride.com

This is an open thread — discuss the game in the comments below!