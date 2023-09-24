NFL Week 3 Late Games

Now that the Week 3 early games are over, it’s time to take a look at your late-afternoon viewing options, including the Dallas Cowboys taking on Jonathan Gannon and the Arizona Cardinals. You can [CLICK HERE] for a full Week 3 Eagles fan rooting guide.
Sunday, September 24
CAROLINA PANTHERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Start time: 4:05 PM ET
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn
Radio: SIRIUS: 133 (CAR), 85 (SEA) | XM: 383 (CAR), 225 (SEA)
DALLAS COWBOYS at ARIZONA CARDINALS
Start time: 4:25 PM ET
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver
Radio: SIRIUS: 134 (DAL), 81 (ARI) | XM: 384 (DAL), 226 (ARI)
CHICAGO BEARS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Start time: 4:25 PM ET
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
Radio: SIRIUS: 135 (CHI), 82 (KC) | XM: 385 (CHI), 227 (KC)
