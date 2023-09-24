Now that the Week 3 early games are over, it’s time to take a look at your late-afternoon viewing options, including the Dallas Cowboys taking on Jonathan Gannon and the Arizona Cardinals. You can [CLICK HERE] for a full Week 3 Eagles fan rooting guide.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.

You can check out 506sports to see which games are being broadcast in your area, but people will get the Cowboys vs. Cardinals [BLUE on the map] on FOX.

Check below for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 3 late games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV

Sunday, September 24

CAROLINA PANTHERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Start time: 4:05 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Radio: SIRIUS: 133 (CAR), 85 (SEA) | XM: 383 (CAR), 225 (SEA)

DALLAS COWBOYS at ARIZONA CARDINALS

Start time: 4:25 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Radio: SIRIUS: 134 (DAL), 81 (ARI) | XM: 384 (DAL), 226 (ARI)

CHICAGO BEARS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Start time: 4:25 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Radio: SIRIUS: 135 (CHI), 82 (KC) | XM: 385 (CHI), 227 (KC)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 3 late games here in the comment section. Stay tuned for the Sunday Night Football thread to be posted later today.