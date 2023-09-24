It’s Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season and there are some interesting matchups in the slate of early games on Sunday at 1:00 PM, including one NFC East team, when the Commanders host the Bills.

The Philadelphia Eagles don’t play until Monday night — against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers —, so you can just sit back and enjoy Sunday’s games. Click here to see which game is broadcasted in your region. For the early games, the Philadelphia area is set to receive Patriots vs. Jets on CBS and Saints vs. Packers on FOX.

Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 3 early games.

Sunday, September 24

All start times at 1:00 PM Eastern.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at BALTIMORE RAVENS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 133 (IND), 85 (BAL) | XM: 380 (IND), 225 (BAL)

TENNESSEE TITANS at CLEVELAND BROWNS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 134 (TEN), 81 (CLE) | XM: 384 (TEN), 226 (CLE)

DENVER BRONCOS at MIAMI DOLPHINS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 98 (DEN), 158 (MIA) | XM: 388 (DEN), 231 (MIA)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at NEW YORK JETS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 135 (NE), 82 (NYJ) | XM: 385 (NE), 227 (NYJ)

BUFFALO BILLS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 146 (BUF), 111 (WAS) | XM: 390 (BUF), 233 (WAS)

ATLANTA FALCONS at DETROIT LIONS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 132 (ATL), 104 (DET) | XM: 391 (ATL), 228 (DET)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at GREEN BAY PACKERS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 121 (NO), 109 (GB) | XM: 386 (NO), 229 (GB)

HOUSTON TEXANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 108 (HOU), 83 (JAX) | XM: 387 (HOU), 230 (JAX)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 99 (LAC), 1 13 (MIN) | XM: 389 (LAC), 232 (MIN)

