It’s Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season and there are some interesting matchups in the slate of early games on Sunday at 1:00 PM, including one NFC East team, when the Commanders host the Bills.
The Philadelphia Eagles don’t play until Monday night — against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers —, so you can just sit back and enjoy Sunday’s games. Click here to see which game is broadcasted in your region. For the early games, the Philadelphia area is set to receive Patriots vs. Jets on CBS and Saints vs. Packers on FOX.
Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win. Here’s advice when picking against the spread.
Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 3 early games.
Online Streaming
Sunday, September 24
All start times at 1:00 PM Eastern.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at BALTIMORE RAVENS
Channel: CBS
Sirius: 133 (IND), 85 (BAL) | XM: 380 (IND), 225 (BAL)
TENNESSEE TITANS at CLEVELAND BROWNS
Channel: CBS
Sirius: 134 (TEN), 81 (CLE) | XM: 384 (TEN), 226 (CLE)
DENVER BRONCOS at MIAMI DOLPHINS
Channel: CBS
Sirius: 98 (DEN), 158 (MIA) | XM: 388 (DEN), 231 (MIA)
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at NEW YORK JETS
Channel: CBS
Sirius: 135 (NE), 82 (NYJ) | XM: 385 (NE), 227 (NYJ)
BUFFALO BILLS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
Channel: CBS
Sirius: 146 (BUF), 111 (WAS) | XM: 390 (BUF), 233 (WAS)
ATLANTA FALCONS at DETROIT LIONS
Channel: FOX
Sirius: 132 (ATL), 104 (DET) | XM: 391 (ATL), 228 (DET)
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at GREEN BAY PACKERS
Channel: FOX
Sirius: 121 (NO), 109 (GB) | XM: 386 (NO), 229 (GB)
HOUSTON TEXANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Channel: FOX
Sirius: 108 (HOU), 83 (JAX) | XM: 387 (HOU), 230 (JAX)
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Channel: FOX
Sirius: 99 (LAC), 1 13 (MIN) | XM: 389 (LAC), 232 (MIN)
Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 3 early games here in the comment section.
