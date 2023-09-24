 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 3 Early Games

Let’s watch some football together!

By Alexis Chassen Updated
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

It’s Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season and there are some interesting matchups in the slate of early games on Sunday at 1:00 PM, including one NFC East team, when the Commanders host the Bills.

The Philadelphia Eagles don’t play until Monday night — against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers —, so you can just sit back and enjoy Sunday’s games. Click here to see which game is broadcasted in your region. For the early games, the Philadelphia area is set to receive Patriots vs. Jets on CBS and Saints vs. Packers on FOX.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win. Here’s advice when picking against the spread.

Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 3 early games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Paramount+

Sunday, September 24

All start times at 1:00 PM Eastern.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at BALTIMORE RAVENS

Channel: CBS
Sirius: 133 (IND), 85 (BAL) | XM: 380 (IND), 225 (BAL)

TENNESSEE TITANS at CLEVELAND BROWNS

Channel: CBS
Sirius: 134 (TEN), 81 (CLE) | XM: 384 (TEN), 226 (CLE)

DENVER BRONCOS at MIAMI DOLPHINS

Channel: CBS
Sirius: 98 (DEN), 158 (MIA) | XM: 388 (DEN), 231 (MIA)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at NEW YORK JETS

Channel: CBS
Sirius: 135 (NE), 82 (NYJ) | XM: 385 (NE), 227 (NYJ)

BUFFALO BILLS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Channel: CBS
Sirius: 146 (BUF), 111 (WAS) | XM: 390 (BUF), 233 (WAS)

ATLANTA FALCONS at DETROIT LIONS

Channel: FOX
Sirius: 132 (ATL), 104 (DET) | XM: 391 (ATL), 228 (DET)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at GREEN BAY PACKERS

Channel: FOX
Sirius: 121 (NO), 109 (GB) | XM: 386 (NO), 229 (GB)

HOUSTON TEXANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Channel: FOX
Sirius: 108 (HOU), 83 (JAX) | XM: 387 (HOU), 230 (JAX)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Channel: FOX
Sirius: 99 (LAC), 1 13 (MIN) | XM: 389 (LAC), 232 (MIN)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 3 early games here in the comment section.

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation