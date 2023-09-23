Eagles-Buccaneers Final Injury Report: Philadelphia rules out two players

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Saturday in advance of their Week 3 Monday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Two players were ruled OUT: Quez Watkins and Boston Scott.

Watkins missed the three days of practice leading up to this week’s game due to a hamstring injury. The Eagles will miss his deep speed in theory but A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are more than capable vertical threats. Watkins’ absence means the Eagles have four healthy wide receivers on the roster: Brown, Smith, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Britain Covey. OZ could see an increased role after logging no targets in the Eagles’ first two games. An increase in two tight end sets is also a possibility.

Scott’s absence is slightly surprising since he was upgraded from not practicing on Thursday to being limited on Friday. But Scott was limited again on Saturday and apparently he hasn’t cleared the concussion protocol. With Scott out, the Eagles will have D’Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, and Rashaad Penny as their three running backs. Swift and Gainwell figure to split the bulk of the workload with Penny being used sparingly, if at all. Scott could very well be active again over Penny in Week 4.

Terrell Edmunds is notably not listed with a game status despite missing practice on Thursday and Friday due to illness. He was full go on Saturday. But he’ll likely return to a limited defensive role as the third safety behind Reed Blankenship and Justin Evans.

James Bradberry is officially set to return to the starting lineup after missing Week 2 with a concussion. It seems like we’ll see him playing nickel cornerback to some extent.

Also worth noting that DeVonta Smith, Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat, Jordan Davis, Zach Cunningham, and Jack Stoll are all set to play despite being appearing on the injury report earlier in the week.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

OUT

RB Boston Scott (concussion)

WR Quez Watkins (hamstring)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

LB Shaun Bradley

LB Nakobe Dean

OT Roderick Johnson

CB Avonte Maddox

CB Zech McPhearson

Dean is dealing with a foot injury and won’t be eligible to return until Week 6 at the earliest. Maddox is reportedly out for the season due to a pectoral injury. Bradley, Johnson, and McPhearson will miss the entire 2023 season since they were placed on IR ahead of roster cuts to the 53-player limit.

RESERVE/SUSPENDED BY COMMISSIONER

CB Isaiah Rodgers

Rodgers is suspended for the entire 2023 season due to gambling. He can apply for reinstatement next year.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT (SATURDAY)

The Bucs ruled two players out: rookie first-round pick Calijah Kancey and backup linebacker/special teams contributor SirVocea Dennis. (Interesting to see someone with a last name first name and first name last name.)

The Bucs ruled four players questionable: starting cornerback Carlton Davis, starting linebacker Devin White, starting nose tackle Vita Vea, and starting right guard Cody Mauch.

Davis missed Week 2 and was limited in practice all week. He’s a nice player. Check out his passer ratings allowed while targeted since 2019: 80.0, 87.6, 83.2, 82.8, and 86.1. That’s pretty good. Would be a loss for the Bucs if he can’t play.

White was unexpectedly added to the injury report on Friday. He was listed as limited again on Saturday.

Vea was limited in practice all week. The 6’4”, 347-pounder is crucial to the Bucs’ run defense and he’s improved his pass rush production over his career.

Mauch was limited on Friday but full go on Saturday so it seems like he’ll be suiting up. Even so, Mauch is viewed as a weak point of the Bucs’ offensive line. The Eagles’ defensive tackles will be looking to get after him.

OUT

LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring)

DT Calijah Kancey (calf)

QUESTIONABLE

CB Carlton Davis (toe)

OG Cody Mauch (back)

DT Vita Vea (pectoral)

LB Devin White (groin)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

RB Chase Edmonds

WR Russell Gage

C Ryan Jensen