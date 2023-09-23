Eagles News: Jalen Carter is key to beating the Buccaneers

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL Week 3 Preview: Fantasy football advice, betting tips and matchups to watch - PFF

Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Matchup to watch: Buccaneers LG Matt Feiler vs. Eagles DI Jalen Carter. It hasn’t taken long for Jalen Carter to show that he is already one of the NFL’s best defensive tackles. He’s already recorded 11 pressures and 10 hurries in two games, grading out as the No. 3 interior defensive lineman (90.2). He gets a fantastic matchup in Week 3, as all three interior offensive linemen for the Buccaneers have grades below 60.0 after the first two weeks of the season.

Jalen Carter by the numbers: Eagles’ rookie is already playing like a star - PhillyVoice

A QB’s Nightmare. Carter has 11 QB pressures this season on 59 pass-rush snaps. That’s more than any other interior defensive lineman. No, not just rookie DTs. Any interior defender, period. That’s more than Pro Bowlers Jonathan Allen (10 pressures on 74 pass rush snaps) and Jeffery Simmons (nine pressures on 77 pass rush snaps). Carter has outperformed the star DT he was partially brought in to replace, too. Former Eagle and current 49er Javon Hargrave has eight pressures on 75 pass rush snaps.

NFL Rookie Heat Check: Which First-Year Players Are Hot Heading Into Week 3? - The Ringer

Carter was widely considered the best player regardless of position in the 2023 draft and likely slipped out of the top five only because of character concerns. Two games in, and Carter is already backing up the football hype. The only players who’ve had more quarterback pressures than Carter through the past two weeks are the Cowboys’ Micah Parsons, the early favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year; Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson, the no. 2 pick in last year’s draft; and Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt, a former DPOY winner. Considering that those other three players are edge rushers and Carter is a defensive tackle who rushes up the middle—where pressures that collapse the pocket are more valuable but harder to accomplish—it’s reasonable to argue that Carter has been one of the best defenders through two weeks, period. The way Carter effortlessly sheds Patriots blockers in the below video is reminiscent of Aaron Donald.

The Buccaneers made this personal - BGN

It’s easy to get fired up for a Dallas game, or this year’s 49ers game, or any game late in the year with tons on the line. The energy and agitation just come naturally. But a Week 3 road game against the Buccaneers? Are you wound up as much as you need to be? Let’s get you there. Facts: The Buccaneers have beaten the Eagles five straight times, including the playoffs. We haven’t beaten them since 2013. Unacceptable.

Eagles- Bucs Week 3 MNF Preview + picks against the spread - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski preview the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 3 Monday Night Football matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and make their weekly NFL picks against the spread. Interact with us on social media: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen. Check out Wrong Crowd Beer Company: wrongcrowdbeer.com! (21 or older, please enjoy responsibly). Use discount code BGN15 at RighteousFelon.com for 15% off your order! Same promotion applies at WildRangerPet.com. Buying, selling, or renting a house? Contact Kristin Roach at RoachRealtors.com.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles: Week 3 Preview - Bucs Nation

For the Buccaneers, it’s about proving they are deserving of their undefeated record and continuing to silence the many, many critics and doubters they had throughout the off-season. For the Eagles, it’s about getting back to level of team they were when they dominated through the NFC and made their way to the Super Bowl. Baker Mayfield has been off to a solid start, coming in as Pro Football Focus’ third highest graded quarterback on the season so far. A big part of that has been the fact that Mayfield - and the rest of the Bucs offense - has protected the football. Zero turnovers through two games and allowing Mayfield to be sacked just once. That may change against a very stout Eagles defense - or, at least if Mayfield doesn’t have time to pass the ball. If he gets time, the Bucs’ receivers have an opportunity to exploit the lone weakness of Philadelphia.

NFL Week 3 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, fantasy tips - ESPN

Stat to know: DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown represent 79% of the Eagles’ receiving yards, 59% of the targets and 55% of the receptions this season (highest percentage of a team’s receiving yards by a duo this season). Matchup X factor: Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. He has faced the lowest rate of light boxes (harder to throw against) in the league, and I suspect that will change this week if Tampa Bay falls behind.

Spadaro: An inspirational comeback story comes full circle Monday night - PE.com

There hasn’t been a moment of reflection for Eagles safety Justin Evans because, frankly, he has too much going on now to look back at the journey he has taken in the NFL. A long, difficult, and now very rewarding journey. “It’s been quite a trip, for sure,” said Evans, a onetime 50th overall selection in the 2017 draft by Tampa Bay who lost three full seasons to foot and Achilles tendon injuries. “I’m thankful to be here, glad to be playing, and enjoying every minute of it.” The Eagles signed Evans in free agency, a one-year deal that appeared to be a low-risk, high-reward kind of deal. It’s working out that way both for the Eagles and for Evans, who has started both games and has been around the football on defense and a playmaker on special teams. Evans has been quietly returning to the form he showed at Texas A&M and early in his time with Tampa Bay, for whom he started 11 games as a rookie and all 10 games in 2018 before suffering a season-ending toe injury. Rangy, an aggressive tackler, and instinctive, Evans emerged late in the summer as a potential starter in the secondary, one that entered the offseason knowing it would feature two new starters at safety.

Andy Reid can surpass Tom Landry on all-time coaching wins list on Sunday - PFT

Andy Reid will go for his 271st coaching win when his Chiefs face the Bears on Sunday, which would move him all alone into fourth place in NFL history. Reid is currently tied with Tom Landry, who won 270 games (250 regular season and 20 postseason) during his Hall of Fame tenure with the Cowboys. Reid won 130 regular season and 10 postseason games with the Eagles and has now won 118 regular season and 12 postseason games with the Chiefs. When Reid gets win No. 271, he’ll be behind only Don Shula with 347, Bill Belichick with 329 and George Halas with 324 wins in NFL history.

Blogging The Boys discussion: Is Micah Parsons solidifying himself as the best player in the NFL? - Blogging The Boys

Micah Parsons came into the 2023 season with large expectations. The edge rusher had previously accumulated 13 sacks in 2021, a feat that unanimously won him the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He followed it up with an even more impressive performance in 2022, with a 13.5 sack performance. At just 24 years old, Parsons has finished as a runner-up for the Defensive Player of the Year award twice. However, heading into this season, Parsons was the betting favorite to finally capture the award. He has proven why he deserved to be the favorite. as he has been on a tear through the first two weeks of the season.

What can we learn from the Giants’ PFF grades, snap counts vs. San Francisco? - Big Blue View

The offensive line collectively had their worst game of the season. That’s saying a lot considering how bad they looked against Dallas. PFF graded the collective performance of the OL in pass blocking at an almost subterranean 16.1. The run blocking wasn’t much better at 37.0. Aside from Matt Peart, who played only three snaps at OT and three more in jumbo packages, the highest graded offensive lineman was...wait for it...Evan Neal, at 45.3. That grade is in line with his two previous games. Neal was helped all evening by tight ends and running backs, but he was charged with only one QB hit and two hurries.

Commanders fans feeling good and looking for a win on Sunday at home against the Buffalo Bills - Hogs Haven

Washington has won its first two games for the first time since the 2011 season, when Ryan Kerrigan was an NFL rookie and RG3 was still a Baylor Bear. No fan base in the league had a bigger jump in confidence after the 2nd week of the season than Commanders fans.

Establish the Fun: Commanders football is fun again - SB Nation

Through two games this season, the Washington Commanders are (/squints): 16th in EPA/play on offense. 15th in passing offense. And most importantly... The Washington Commanders are 2-0. For a team many pegged to be near the bottom of the NFC at the beginning of the year, the Commanders have jumped out to a 2-0 start, and it’s behind a passing offense that has not only is effective, but fun as hell. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has installed an offense that not only accentuates the strengths of his receiving core, but allows young QB Sam Howell to maximize the talent that he has. Let’s look back at the passing game’s performance in their comeback win over Denver to really get into what they’re doing so well to start the season.

Justin Fields on borrowed time as Bears’ QB? Plus, Eric Bieniemy’s impact and a fascinating innovation - NFL.com

Admitting an evaluation mistake is the hardest thing to do as a scout. But it’s part of the business. No matter how many hours of film study and research you devote to any one prospect, and regardless of the pedigree, it’s still very hard to tell whether a talented player will develop into a blue-chipper at the highest level of the game. With that in mind ... As an enthusiastic supporter of Justin Fields throughout the pre-draft process back in 2021, I’m afraid it’s getting close to the time for me to raise my hand and take an “L” on my eval of the former Ohio State standout. I believed the 6-foot-3, 228-pounder was the second-best quarterback prospect in the class, behind only Trevor Lawrence. I thought he had a chance to take the league by storm as a five-star talent with outstanding athleticism and playmaking ability. And while I would still rate him ahead of Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and Mac Jones, that’s obviously not saying much nowadays. After studying the tape, I’m no longer confident he will develop into the elite quarterback I initially envisioned.

TGIFootball #7: Previewing Week 3 in the NFL - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa, Brandon Lee Gowton, and Stephen Serda discuss the 49ers dominating win over the New York Giants on Thursday night. After that, we preview every game across the NFL in Week 3.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message