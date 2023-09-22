Eagles Injury Report: James Bradberry among 4 players upgraded to full participation

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 3 Monday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Two players were listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Quez Watkins and Terrell Edmunds.

Watkins missed a second straight practice due to a hamstring injury. He’s on track to miss Monday’s game. The Eagles will have A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Britain Covey available at wide receiver. They could opt to temporarily elevate Greg Ward from the practice squad if they want a fifth guy at that position.

Edmunds was seen working on a side field. Players almost never miss games due to non-COVID illnesses ... but missing two practices leading up to a game isn’t ideal. If Edmunds can’t play, Sydney Brown is poised to be the third safety behind Reed Blankenship and Justin Evans.

Six players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: DeVonta Smith, Josh Sweat, Jordan Davis, Zach Cunningham, Jack Stoll, and Boston Scott.

There’s no strong indication that any of these players won’t be able to play. Seems like the Birds are just being cautious with these guys. But we’ll have to see what the final injury report looks like on Saturday afternoon.

Scott was notably elevated from DNP on Thursday to limited on Friday. Good sign for his chances of playing. If he’s active, Rashaad Penny will likely go back to being a healthy scratch as RB4.

Four players were listed under FULL PARTICIPATION: James Bradberry, Reed Blankenship, Fletcher Cox, and Kenny Gainwell.

Bradberry was full go for the first time since suffering a concussion in Week 1. He’s well on track to return to the starting lineup. It’ll be interesting to see just how much — if at all — he’s utilized at nickel cornerback.

Blankenship will also return to the starting lineup after missing Week 2. Good news since he’s the Eagles’ best safety by far.

Cox’s status was never in much doubt. He’s ready to go.

Gainwell is on track to. The Eagles clearly gave him too many touches in Week 1. How big will Gainwell’s role be in the aftermath of D’Andre Swift’s strong Week 2 performance? Only time will tell. The guess here is that it could be more of an even split between Swift and Gainwell. But it’s just a guess, it’s hard to say for sure. Swift is indisputably more explosive but the coaching staff clearly loves Gainwell ... perhaps to a fault.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Terrell Edmunds (illness)

WR Quez Watkins (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Zach Cunningham (ribs)

DT Jordan Davis (ankle)

WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring/thigh)

TE Jack Stoll (ankle)

DE Josh Sweat (toe)

RB Boston Scott (concussion)

FULL PARTICIPATION

S Reed Blankenship (ribs)

CB James Bradberry (concussion)

DT Fletcher Cox (ribs)

RB Kenny Gainwell (ribs)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

The big news on the Bucs’ side is that two starters were added to the injury report: right guard Cody Mauch and linebacker Devin White.

Mauch is listed with a back issue. That’s typically not a good sign. At full health, the rookie blocker was already seen as a weak point of the Bucs’ offensive line.

White was listed with a groin issue. It’ll be a big break for the Eagles if the Bucs are missing one of their best defenders.

It’ll be worth seeing how those two players are listed on Saturday’s final injury report.

Elsewhere, starting cornerback Carlton Davis and starting defensive tackle Vita Vea were limited again. Might be a case of the Bucs keeping it light to get them to Monday.

Starting safety and former Eagle Ryan Neal will play after being upgraded to full go.

First-round pick Calijah Kancey is on track to be out after missing his second straight practice.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring)

DT Calijah Kancey (calf)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Carlton Davis (toe)

OG Cody Mauch (back)

DT Vita Vea (pectoral)

LB Devin White (groin)

FULL PARTICIPATION

S Ryan Neal (ribs/knee)