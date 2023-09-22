Eagles News: Jeremy Chinn among potential trade deadline targets

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Before I get to some realistic players, let’s first acknowledge that the odds that Howie Roseman is interested in forking over a high pick for Budda Baker, a safety making a $13.1 million base salary this season and a $14.2 million base salary in 2024 when he wouldn’t go higher than $8 million per year for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, feels very unlikely. I suppose if the Eagles really like Baker, or if the Cardinals ate some of his salary (why would they?) then maybe something could get done, but don’t get your hopes up. Some guys who make sense otherwise: LB/S Jeremy Chinn, Panthers: This was a suggestion in a separate question from @7he_Reason. As you may or may not know, if the Eagles hadn’t selected Jalen Hurts in the 2020 draft, they would have taken Chinn. According to Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer, Chinn is a player who could maybe be dealt at the deadline. Chinn would make a whole lot of sense for Sean Desai’s defense in a safety/linebacker/slot corner hybrid role, particularly against opposing tight ends.

This is a very interesting Bucs offense, who excel in the short game and run a lot of heavy personnel. The Bucs are the heaviest zone run team in the league, which means I think we might see some more 5-man fronts this week. 5-man fronts are really good against zone running teams because the zone running game relies on double teams upfront which is difficult against 5-man fronts.

Raichele Privette is joined by NFL Draft Analyst and host of Audibles & Analytics NFL Podcast Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft). Ledyard shares his thoughts on how Baker Mayfield has looked through two weeks and how the Birds can plan to limit Mike Evans.

Remember last year when the Eagles had the best pass defense in the league, but were vulnerable to the run? Times have changed. They now have the best run D and a leaky pass defense. Minnesota ran 9 times for 28 yards before just giving up. Jordan Davis and the DL did a fantastic job of clogging up the middle. The real star up front was Josh Sweat. He played DE and DT and was disruptive wherever he lined up. He had a sack, a FF and 5 QB hits. Sweat has special potential because of his combination of athleticism, strength and length.

One up: Jordan Davis, 85.7 PFF grade. Davis has posted back-to-back 85.0-plus PFF grades to start the season. He was impressive this week with an 89.5 pass-rushing grade and two pressures.

That is the plan: Keep winning and keep improving. “You look back at the first two games, you look at the total yards of offense that we had. The first game, I do not know how much we had (251), but I know we had about 450 (actually 430) last week. So that is pretty on par for what we have been able to do offensively,” quarterback Jalen Hurts said on Thursday at the NovaCare Complex. “When you think about how it gets done, that is what everybody else wants to talk about. “It is not about me. It is about us. There are multiple ways to win. The thing I want to make clear is that winning is the main thing. I always say, ‘Keep the main thing, the main thing.’ Winning is the only thing that truly matters.” Hurts went on to say that winning is 1A on the list of priorities and “playing to the standard” is 1B and that is what the quest is, every week. Playing to an extremely high standard the team sets for itself. In this early season, corrections are king and learning from successes and mistakes is critical.

Why Tom is taking the Eagles: Incredibly, Baker Mayfield could get closer than Bill Belichick and Justin Jefferson did to actually knocking off the reigning NFC champs. The QB is rolling with the best set of pass catchers he’s ever had, and if Tampa’s ninth-ranked D coaxes Philly’s occasionally wobbly offense into one of those extended slow-downs it’s been prone to this season, the Bucs could take advantage. That said, I can’t really talk myself into trusting Baker over Jalen Hurts, not against the toughest defense Mayfield’s seen this year.

Jamel Dean has been abysmal the first two weeks of the season, grading out as a bottom 10 cornerback per Pro Football Focus (47.7, which is 88th out 98). On 11 targets, he’s allowed 8 receptions and has been caught routinely flat footed in coverage. With Carlton Davis’s injury status still uncertain, Dean needs to get right. He’s been one of the best corners in the NFL the prior two years, and he’ll rediscover some of that form on Monday against a lethal duo in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Put Dean down for at least two passes defensed and much tighter overall coverage.

“Like I told him, ‘You don’t need to be trying to run them linebackers over every week unless you put some big shoulder pads on,’” Arians said. “‘You already won the locker room over. You don’t have to do that bravado shit.’” Arians is right. Quarterbacks need to protect themselves, however they can. As Arians explained it, teams don’t pay running backs because they have short careers; why would a quarterback want to play like a running back? Still, Mayfield will tuck the ball and run when he has to. It’s who he is. It can’t be turned off. And it’s one of the main reasons why the Bucs have flipped the switch on a 2-0 start to the season.

“They’re very protection-based, which is smart with Mayfield,” Greg said. “Because Mayfield is the kind of quarterback where, the longer he’s in the pocket, the less comfortable he gets. His feet start to get jumpy, he loses his base, his mind works too fast, and he loses clarity of what he’s seeing. “So, what do you have to do with Mayfield? You have to put him in a situation where he’s in rhythm. Where he can hit the back foot, and the ball can come out. Protection becomes critical, and they are doing protection first in terms of bodies, and in terms of alignment. The other thing that has really stood out is the use of Chris Godwin. Godwin a year ago led the NFL in [regular-season] targets [94] and receptions [67] from the slot. This year, he’s actually lined up more often outside than from the slot.”

One of the biggest strengths of this Cowboys roster is the safety position, which Quinn uses as a sort of malleable plug to fill needs wherever they pop up. We will certainly see safety Israel Mukuamu get snaps in the slot, as well as Jayron Kearse, Donovan Wilson (who should be returning from an injury of his own soon), and Juanyeh Thomas. These guys provide the physicality required of a slot corner in the running game which is very important for a team that plays as many sub-packages as this team does. With Malik Hooker playing over the top of them and giving them support, they’ve also shown the ability to play well enough in man coverage that the Cowboys defense should still function at a very high level. The big wild card in this scenario is Noah Igbinoghene, who the Cowboys traded for at the start of the season. He was drafted by the Dolphins to be a true outside, man-to-man corner, but when they moved from that style of defense to Vic Fangio’s umbrella zone based system, he no longer fit. If he becomes a viable option outside for the Cowboys, it will make this transition even easier for Quinn and the Cowboys.

Yes, the Giants were without Saquon Barkley and Andrew Thomas. Yes, the presence of those two star players would have helped. I don’t, though, believe it would have changed the outcome. As if we needed it, I think Thursday provided even more evidence that the Giants are still a long way from being one of the ‘big boys’ in the NFC. The Giants aren’t as talented as the 49ers. That would have been the case even if Barkley, Thomas, Ben Bredeson and Azeez Ojulari had played. The Giants needed a perfect game to have a chance to pull off the upset. They didn’t come close to engineering one.

The Commanders have a chance to rectify its 2021 performance against the Buffalo Bills. Once again, it starts with the defensive line and its ability to contain Bills quarterback Josh Allen. In 2021, Washington fell to Buffalo in blowout fashion, losing 43-21, trailing by 29 points with just under six minutes left in the game. Allen had a huge day, throwing for 358 yards and four touchdowns while scoring another touchdown on the ground. While he only rushed for nine yards on the day, his legs caused havoc for a young, undisciplined defensive line by constantly extending plays outside the pocket.

Week 2 is in the books and for so much of the league this season is already a mess. The only happy division might be the NFC South who are somehow sitting at 6-2 on the year with only the hapless Panthers struggling without a win. Blown expectations is really the name of the game. Teams like the Chargers drastically underperforming, the Bengals looking like a mess, Deshaun Watson playing like a man who doesn’t understand how football works — and that’s before we get to season-defining injuries to Aaron Rodgers, Nick Chubb and more.

