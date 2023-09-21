Eagles Injury Report: 3 players miss practice, 9 limited

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 3 Monday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Three players were listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Quez Watkins, Boston Scott, and Terrell Edmunds.

Watkins picked up a hamstring injury during the Eagles’ Week 2 win. He’s on track to miss this week’s game, leaving the team with four healthy wide receivers on the roster: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Britain Covey. OZ stands to gain the most from a playing time perspective, although he might not necessarily be a one-for-one Watkins replacement. The Eagles could always opt to use fewer three wide receiver looks and more 12 personnel packages.

Scott suffered a concussion in Week 2. He’ll miss this week’s game if he’s not cleared in time. If Scott is out, the Eagles backfield touches will be split among D’Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell (more on him below), and Rashaad Penny.

Edmunds missed Thursday’s practice with an illness. Assuming it’s not anything too serious, he should be back on Friday. Edmunds played a very limited defensive role in Week 1 prior to an injury forcing him into the Week 2 starting lineup. He could be headed back to the bench for most of the game.

Nine players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: DeVonta Smith, James Bradberry, Reed Blankenship, Josh Sweat, Kenneth Gainwell, Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Zach Cunningham, and Jack Stoll.

Smith is listed with a “hamstring/thigh” designation. He played 100% of the Eagles’ offensive snaps in Week 2 so the guess here is that the team is being overly cautious by keeping him limited.

Bradberry missed Week 2 due to not clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol in time. It seems like he’s on track to return this week but we’ll have to see if he’s able to be upgraded to full participation. With Avonte Maddox likely out for the season, Bradberry could see playing time at nickel cornerback with Josh Jobe coming in to play on the outside.

Blankenship felt like he could’ve played in Week 2 if the game was on Sunday instead of Thursday, per Zach Berman. And so it seems like he’s on track to start at safety on Monday night.

Sweat’s injury is a new development. There doesn’t seem to be concern he won’t play.

Gainwell could be set to return in Week 3 after missing Week 2. One would expect his role to shrink after Swift looked great en route to winning NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Gainwell could be RB2.

If Cox was able to play on short rest in Week 2, he should be good to go in this week’s game.

Davis is a new addition to the injury report. He previously landed on injured reserve with an ankle issue last year ... but it’s unclear if it’s related.

Cunningham appearing on the injury report isn’t really ideal since the Eagles are very thin at his position. Cunningham, Nicholas Morrow, and Christian Elliss are the only three linebackers on the roster. Nakobe Dean is not eligible to return from IR until Week 5 at the earliest.

If Stoll can’t play, the Eagles would go with Grant Calcaterra and Albert Okwuegbunam behind Dallas Goedert.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Terrell Edmunds (illness)

RB Boston Scott (consussion)

WR Quez Watkins (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S Reed Blankenship (ribs)

CB James Bradberry (concussion)

DT Fletcher Cox (ribs)

LB Zach Cunningham (ribs)

DT Jordan Davis (ankle)

RB Kenny Gainwell (ribs)

WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring/thigh)

TE Jack Stoll (ankle)

DE Josh Sweat (toe)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

Bucs first-round pick (No. 19 overall) Calijah Kancey notably did not practice. He went down with a calf injury after 11 snaps into his first career start in Week 1.

Bucs starting cornerback Carlton Davis, starting nose tackle Vita Vea, and starting safety Ryan Neal were all limited.

Davis missed Week 2. It seems like he might be able to play but his status bears monitoring as Monday’s game approaches.

Vea and Neal are new additions to the report. We’ll have to see how they progress through the next couple days.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring)

DT Calijah Kancey (calf)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Carlton Davis (toe)

S Ryan Neal (ribs/knee)

DT Vita Vea (pectoral)