Trevon Diggs injury: Cowboys star cornerback is reportedly out for the season

No team has started the 2023 NFL season stronger than the Dallas Cowboys.

They have the league’s best point differential (+60) through two games. And it’s double the amount of the next closest team, the San Francisco 49ers (+30).

The Cowboys have been so dominant largely because of a defense that’s allowed just 10 points. Every other team has allowed at least 29. One team (read: the New York Giants) has allowed 68.

But Dan Quinn’s Dallas defense took a big hit on Thursday. Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs is out for the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury in practice, according to multiple NFL insiders.

Analysis: this is bad news for the Cowboys.

They’re losing a play-maker who had 11 interceptions two years ago and three picks in each of his other two seasons. Diggs recently received a contract extension to put him tied for the fourth-highest annual cornerback salary. Only Jalen Ramsey, Denzel Ward, and Jaire Alexander are being paid more.

Diggs was unsurprisingly off to another good start this season, allowing a mere 4.6 passer rating when targeted ... in a very small sample size so far.

Here’s the reaction to this news over at Blogging The Boys:

There is no “replacing” him, but it stands to reason that the Cowboys will move DaRon Bland to the outside opposite of Stephon Gilmore (the trade for him is obviously now all the more valuable) and have Jourdan Lewis (who returned from injury himself last week) man the slot full time.

Diggs going down doesn’t change the fact that the Cowboys are a formidable team. They still have Micah Parsons, who has looked pretty unblockable. But they’re certainly worse off without one of their top stars.

The Diggs news obviously means that the Philadelphia Eagles will not face him this season. He’s produced four interceptions and eight passes defensed in five career games against the Birds.