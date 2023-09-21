 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 3 Game Picks

Predicting the winners of this week’s football matchups.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Our Week 3 picks for the 2023 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 2, Joe Santoliquito stands alone in first place. The BGN Community, meanwhile, dropped to last place! Yikes.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, everyone on staff believes the Birds are going to advance to 3-0. This despite the fact the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also undefeated.

BGN Community Week 2 record: 10-6

BGN Community overall record: 17-15

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

(If you can’t see the polls, click here and try opening this article from the front page.)

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 5%
    Giants
    (12 votes)
  • 94%
    49ers
    (220 votes)
232 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 5%
    Colts
    (11 votes)
  • 95%
    Ravens
    (209 votes)
220 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 3%
    Broncos
    (8 votes)
  • 96%
    Dolphins
    (214 votes)
222 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 78%
    Patriots
    (172 votes)
  • 21%
    Jets
    (47 votes)
219 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 3%
    Texans
    (7 votes)
  • 96%
    Jaguars
    (215 votes)
222 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 39%
    Titans
    (84 votes)
  • 60%
    Browns
    (129 votes)
213 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 20%
    Falcons
    (46 votes)
  • 79%
    Lions
    (175 votes)
221 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 41%
    Saints
    (87 votes)
  • 58%
    Packers
    (124 votes)
211 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 94%
    Bills
    (202 votes)
  • 5%
    Commanders
    (11 votes)
213 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 58%
    Chargers
    (123 votes)
  • 41%
    Vikings
    (87 votes)
210 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 4%
    Panthers
    (10 votes)
  • 95%
    Seahawks
    (202 votes)
212 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 1%
    Bears
    (4 votes)
  • 98%
    Chiefs
    (208 votes)
212 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 92%
    Cowboys
    (195 votes)
  • 7%
    Cardinals
    (16 votes)
211 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 60%
    Steelers
    (126 votes)
  • 39%
    Raiders
    (81 votes)
207 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 95%
    Eagles
    (212 votes)
  • 4%
    Buccaneers
    (9 votes)
221 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 38%
    Rams
    (78 votes)
  • 61%
    Bengals
    (124 votes)
202 votes total Vote Now

