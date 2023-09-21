NFL Week 3 Game Picks

Our Week 3 picks for the 2023 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.
You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.
After Week 2, Joe Santoliquito stands alone in first place. The BGN Community, meanwhile, dropped to last place! Yikes.
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, everyone on staff believes the Birds are going to advance to 3-0. This despite the fact the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also undefeated.
BGN Community Week 2 record: 10-6
BGN Community overall record: 17-15
MAKE YOUR PICKS
Vote for your picks below.
(If you can’t see the polls, click here and try opening this article from the front page.)
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
5%
Giants
-
94%
49ers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
5%
Colts
-
95%
Ravens
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
3%
Broncos
-
96%
Dolphins
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
78%
Patriots
-
21%
Jets
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
3%
Texans
-
96%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
39%
Titans
-
60%
Browns
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
20%
Falcons
-
79%
Lions
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
41%
Saints
-
58%
Packers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
94%
Bills
-
5%
Commanders
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
58%
Chargers
-
41%
Vikings
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
4%
Panthers
-
95%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
1%
Bears
-
98%
Chiefs
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
92%
Cowboys
-
7%
Cardinals
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
60%
Steelers
-
39%
Raiders
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
95%
Eagles
-
4%
Buccaneers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
38%
Rams
-
61%
Bengals
