Thursday Night Football: 49ers vs. Giants

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season will kick off with a Thursday night football matchup featuring the New York Giants on the road against the San Francisco 49ers.
These teams are tied at 17 games each in their all-time series, but the Niners have won two of the three most-recent meetings. They last faced off back in 2020, when San Francisco won easily on the road, 36-9. The Giants and Niners are also tied at 4 game a piece in the postseason, but New York beat San Francisco in the NFC Championship game in 2012.
Sure, the Giants were able to spark a great comeback last week against Jonathan Gannon and the Cardinals, but the 49ers are a whole different monster. It’ll be a tough one for the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC East rival.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers
TV Schedule
Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023
Time: 8:15 PM ET
Channel: Amazon Prime Video (nationally)
Location: Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung
Sirius: 81 (NYG), 83 (SF), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (NYG), 225 (SF)
Online Streaming
Odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook
New York Giants: +10.5 (+360)
San Francisco 49ers: -10.5 (-470)
Over/Under: 43.5
BLG Pick: Niners -10.5
