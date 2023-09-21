Eagles lose practice squad tight end, re-sign Kyron Johnson

Following some official changes made earlier on Wednesday, we have two more Philadelphia Eagles practice squad updates:

TE Brady Russell was signed to the Seattle Seahawks’ roster.

LB Kyron Johnson was re-signed to the practice squad.

Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.

BRADY RUSSELL

The Eagles originally signed Russell, who attended Colorado, as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He looked decent in the offseason but never made a serious push for a roster spot.

Russell was relatively expendable since the Eagles already have four tight ends on their roster: Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, and Albert Okwuegbunam.

By signing to another team’s roster, Russell is now guaranteed at least three weeks of salary and a roster spot. Perhaps he’ll stick around and play against the Eagles when they face the Seahawks in Week 15.

KYRON JOHNSON

The Eagles waived Johnson in late August. They brought him back on the practice squad only to release him several days later. Now back in Philly, Johnson gives the Eagles more depth at the SAM linebacker position behind Haason Reddick, Nolan Smith, and Patrick Johnson. He’s also a contender to be temporarily called up to help out on special teams for a game or two or three.

EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD

LB Kyron Johnson

RB Bryant Koback

CB Tiawan Mullen

P Braden Mann

OL Tyre Phillips

DT Thomas Booker

OT Le’Raven Clark

WR Devon Allen

CB Mekhi Garner

OL Julian Good-Jones

DE Tarron Jackson

S Tristin McCollum

WR Joseph Ngata

OL Brett Toth

LB Ben VanSumeren

WR Greg Ward