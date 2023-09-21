Eagles News: Buccaneers fans worried that their team “could get obliterated on Monday night”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

What could happen, should happen, and will happen: Week 3 Eagles at Buccaneers - Bucs Nation

The Bucs could get obliterated. One of the scariest things about this game for Tampa Bay fans is the very realistic possibility that the Central Florida fairy tale of weeks one and two will come to a crashing halt. By all accounts (Every. Single. One.), the Buccaneers are outmatched this week. The Eagles are coming off mini-bye week, after playing on Thursday night in week two. Philadelphia’s defensive line is one of the league’s deepest. Jalen Hurts has a top-flight group of weapons at his disposal, supported by a domineering offensive line. Through two weeks of football, Baker Mayfield has played mistake-free. This could be the week we see Mayfield’s first turnover in a Buccaneers’ uniform. The Eagles’ multi-talented offense could use the opportunity of extra possessions to drive the Bucs into the ground and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could get obliterated on Monday night.

D’Andre Swift is one of us - BGN

D’Andre Swift grew up an Eagles fan, just like most of us. I’m sure we all dreamed at some point of playing for the Eagles but for various reasons (timing, injuries, lack of NFL level talent, bad luck), it didn’t happen. Swift however, had the talent to be a second-round pick in the NFL but the awful luck of being drafted by a team other than the Eagles. That meant he had to play AGAINST the Eagles. His job was to do his best to make the Eagles lose. I couldn’t do it, it would mess me up psychologically. But D’Andre Swift was able to do it because he had a plan. On opening day last year, he ran for 144 yards and a TD against us. Electrifying runs. Each run seemed to shout, “Bring me home!”

Eagles-Vikings takeaways + roster news - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski discussed what we learned from Philadelphia’s Week 2 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Interact with us on social media: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen. Check out Wrong Crowd Beer Company: wrongcrowdbeer.com! (21 or older, please enjoy responsibly). Use discount code BGN15 at RighteousFelon.com for 15% off your order! Same promotion applies at WildRangerPet.com. Buying, selling, or renting a house? Contact Kristin Roach at RoachRealtors.com.

The Eagles’ offensive line had a pancake party against the Vikings - PhillyVoice

In their win over the Minnesota Vikings last Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line dominated in the run game, to the tune of 259 rushing yards. There were pancakes-a-plenty along the way.

The NFL’s 9 unbeaten teams, ranked by their Super Bowl chances - SB Nation

4. Philadelphia Eagles. The defending NFC Champions are 2-0, but things seem unsettled in Philadelphia. The Eagles survived with a five-point win against the New England Patriots in Week 1, and followed that with another one-score victory at home against the Vikings on a short week. Jalen Hurts and the passing game have seemed off so far, as the quarterback has yet to throw for 200 yards in a game this season, and his Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt of 5.08 ranks 21st in the league among qualified passers through two weeks. That’s below Russell Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo, Desmond Ridder, Joshua Dobbs, and Sam Howell.

Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 3 - PFF

The Buccaneers have been one of the most zone-heavy defenses in the league so far this year and have been below average in team coverage grade while in zone (64.4). A.J. Brown is off to a quiet start this season and has been particularly underwhelming against zone coverage averaging just 0.25 fantasy points per route run which is below league average. Brown has also earned just a 68.4 receiving grade against zone this year which ranks 39th among wide receivers. DeVonta Smith, meanwhile, has been twice as effective thus far, posting 0.58 fantasy points per route run against zone through two weeks. It’s still very early in the season so Brown only needs one big game to help get his numbers back to his norm, which could very well happen this week against an average defense.

Fantasy football Shadow Report: How will DJ Moore, Tyreek Hill fare? - ESPN+

Eagles’ A.J. Brown vs. Buccaneers’ Carlton Davis III (Shadow). Davis (toe) was out last week after shadowing Justin Jefferson in Week 1. We also saw Davis shadow down the stretch in 2022, which suggests that he’ll work against Brown here in Week 3. These two haven’t seen each other since Week 8 of 2019. Then with Tennessee, Brown posted a 2-11-1 receiving line on three targets in that game. He was covered by Davis on 13 of his 21 routes. Takeaway: Davis struggled against Jefferson in Week 1 and isn’t a sure thing to play this week, so while he’s a very good corner, there’s no need for concern here.

Eagles explain why they chose Mann as their Siposs replacement - NBCSP

“He’s done it in this league for a few years,” Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay said. “It’s always nice knowing that he wasn’t coming from a different climate, being in New York. It’s tough playing in the northeast in the wintertime, especially MetLife for a punter. It’s pretty tough, so for Braden to be able to do that and understanding these late games and everything like that, but we’re excited about him. I’ve obviously followed him coming out of college, Texas A&M, so just very excited to work with him both as a punter and a holder.” Based on their career numbers, Mann appears to be a moderate upgrade over Siposs. Arryn Siposs: 32 games, 107 punts, 44.6 average, 38.7 net average, 35 inside 20 (32.7%). Braden Mann: 43 games, 206 punts, 45.4 average, 39.3 net average, 60 inside 20 (29.1%).

Spadaro: Defense a work in progress heading in right direction - PE.com

There have been some good things – an interception for a touchdown in the opening game at New England, six takeaways in the two wins – and there have been some things to clean up in the Eagles’ 2-0 start. Defensive Coordinator Sean Desai is still learning his personnel, adjusting to some injuries, and preparing for a Tampa Bay offense that has been explosive, efficient, and productive in its unbeaten first two weeks. Everything is fluid, and trending in the right direction, as Desai sees it. “It’s early. I’m proud of our guys,” Desai said on Wednesday at the NovaCare Complex. “I think they have demonstrated a level of physicality and consistency and relentless effort, and those things are palpable that people can feel. They’ve gotten after the ball. They’ve created disruption, they created havoc, and I’m proud of them for doing that.

Fantasy football 2023 Week 3 sleepers: Rookie receivers for the win! - NFL.com

We haven’t been in the business of recommending starting players against the Eagles over the past couple of years. But sometimes you have to go against the norm when you see an opportunity. This season, the opportunity comes in the form of a defense that has suffered injuries at linebacker and in the secondary. It’s also a defense that has had issues with tight ends in the first two weeks. Otton doesn’t have the upside of Hunter Henry or T.J. Hockenson. But he has seen his fair share of chances from Baker Mayfield. Don’t get it twisted: Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are still the alphas in this passing game. But Otton is operating as the No. 3 target. If the Eagles can score points — which isn’t a ridiculous notion — the Bucs will need to be aggressive through the air. That should open things up for Otton. He’s normally a TE2, but this week, he has low-TE1 vibes.

Week 3 NFL Picks Against the Spread - The Ringer

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+4.5). It’s been a shaky start for the Eagles’ passing game so far. Out of 630 qualifying quarterback performances since the start of the 2022 season, Jalen Hurts’s showing last week against the Vikings ranked 614th in success rate. It was the worst start of Hurts’s career by that metric. Of course, it’s not all on Hurts. Defenses are throwing different looks at the Eagles, and the passing concepts from new OC Brian Johnson haven’t always given Hurts good answers. Against the Vikings, the Eagles’ solution was to run the ball, and that worked well. But they definitely need to be more consistent throwing the ball.

Contextualizing the value of a potential 3-0 start for the Dallas Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys are 2-0. Dallas is likely to reach 3-0 before you have dinner on Sunday. We are talking about the NFL where anything is possible, but the Cowboys are (at the time of this writing) 12-point favorites on the road in the desert against their old division rival. Nobody is making any assumptions, but for the purposes of this conversation we are going to assume that the game goes relatively chalk. So we are all presuming that Dallas will march out to their first 3-0 start since the final season that the team operated under Jason Garrett. That 2019 campaign was four years ago and a lot has changed but looking back at things it is pretty unbelievable that such a talented group stumbled their way to a 9-7 finish, missing the playoffs in the process, which obviously led to the Garrett for Mike McCarthy swap that set up our current timeline. What we are going to do today is take a look back at teams, including those 2019 Cowboys, that got off to 3-0 starts to see how valuable getting out of the gate that hot was relative to the coveted tournament.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, problem? No, the Giants have a defensive problem - Big Blue View

It is fashionable in the New York Giants fan base these days to rip on Kayvon Thibodeaux. Has Thibodeaux been under-productive in his first two games of the season? Yes. Do the Giants have a Thibodeaux problem? No, not really. They have a defensive problem. I touched on the defensive issues, of which Thibodeaux’s lack of obvious production is one, in Tuesday’s Giants-49ers storylines post. The intent here is to delve into a deeper discussion of what is going on with the Giants’ defense.

Commanders vs Bills Wednesday Injury Report: Daron Payne held out of practice - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders returned to practice today after getting their second victory of the season. They are preparing for a home game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Daron Payne left the Broncos game with an ankle injury, but was able to return and continue playing. Payne was playing out of his mind before the injury, and is now sidelined, at least for the first practice of the week. Logan Thomas suffered a concussion last week from a dirty hit after catching a touchdown. He remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Rookie DB Quan Martin was in the protocol after a Week 1 concussion, but returned to practice.

Taking the Points #3: The 49ers will destroy the Giants - The SB Nation NFL Show

Chris Dunnells (Canal Street Chronicles), JSpence the King (Buffalo Rumblings), and producer Rob “Stats” Guerrera break down this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup from a betting and fantasy perspective. Each and every episode is brought to you by DraftKings. DraftKings Sportsbook is an official sports betting partner of the NFL! Download the Draftkings Sportsbook App today and use code SB NFL for a special offer when you sign up! That’s code SB NFL — only at DraftKings Sportsbook.

