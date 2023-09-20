D’Andre Swift named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

In what might be one of the least surprising things this week, Eagles RB D’Andre Swift was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after a super deserving performance against the Vikings on Thursday night.

Swift certainly took on the offensive load during Philly’s home opener, carrying the ball 28 times for 175 yards, plus three receptions for . It’s not like the Eagles had a whole lot of other running back options for the contest — Kenneth Gainwell was out with a rib injury and Boston Scott suffered a concussion during the game —, but it didn’t matter. It was Swift’s night and he took advantage of every single opportunity.

Whether Swift will be RB1 moving forward is something the team likely isn’t going to verbally divulge, but you can imagine that’s who fans are going to pound the table for. The running back had the biggest rushing performance for the Eagles since LeSean McCoy in 2013 — which is saying something, because there have been some run-heavy games in the decade since then.

Hopefully this is just the first of many accolades Swift earns this year in Philly.