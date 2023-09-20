Eagles roster moves: Avonte Maddox to injured reserve and more changes

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced four transactions on Wednesday morning. An overview:

CB Avonte Maddox was placed on injured reserve.

WR/PR Britain Covey was signed from the practice squad to the roster.

CB Tiawan Mullen and RB Bryant Koback were signed to the practice squad.

Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.

AVONTE MADDOX

Maddox suffered what’s believed to be a season-ending pectoral injury during the Eagles’ Week 2 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

It’s conceivable that Maddox has played his last snap in Philly. He’s set to carry a $10 million cap number in 2024 and he’s on track to miss 24 games since the start of 2022.

But that’s a decision to be made down the road. For now, the Eagles need to figure out how to replace their starting nickel cornerback. Nick Sirianni declined to reveal Philadelphia’s plan for the position but did say the team likes their in-house options. Perhaps we’ll see the Eagles utilize James Bradberry in the slot with Josh Jobe coming in to play on the outside. Or we could see Bradberry remain on the boundary with Mario Goodrich being Maddox’s direct replacement. Perhaps Sean Desai will experiment with different options until the Eagles find something that works.

BRITAIN COVEY

The Eagles signing Covey to the roster now is a little bit of a surprise since he had one remaining practice squad elevation. But Maddox going to IR opened up a spot for him.

Covey will continue to return punts for the Eagles in addition to providing depth at wide receiver. Perhaps the team wanted another receiver on the roster with Quez Watkins suffering a hamstring injury in Week 2? Watkins’ status will be worth monitoring with the Eagles issuing their first Week 3 injury report on Thursday.

TIAWAN MULLEN

Mullen was briefly a member of the Eagles’ practice squad from August 31 until September 5. He profiles as a nickel cornerback so his return is clearly related to Maddox going on IR.

BRYANT KOBACK

Koback was one of the six players who worked out for Philly on Tuesday. He originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2022. Koback then spent time on the Seattle Seahawks’ roster during the 2023 offseason. His signing could be related to Kenneth Gainwell dealing with a ribs injury and Boston Scott suffering a concussion in Week 2. The Eagles were down to just D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny as their healthy running backs last Thursday.

EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD

RB Bryant Koback

CB Tiawan Mullen

P Braden Mann

OL Tyre Phillips

DT Thomas Booker

OT Le’Raven Clark

WR Devon Allen

CB Mekhi Garner

OL Julian Good-Jones

DE Tarron Jackson

S Tristin McCollum

WR Joseph Ngata

TE Brady Russell

OL Brett Toth

LB Ben VanSumeren

WR Greg Ward