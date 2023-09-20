Who should be the Eagles RB1?

After losing Miles Sanders in free agency, it wasn’t entirely clear what the Eagles were going to do with the running back position this year. In Week 1, we saw Kenny Gainwell get the majority of carries, followed by D’Andre Swift’s lights-out performance in Week 2.

Gainwell suffered a rib injury in their season opener against the Patriots — this after he recorded 14 carries for 54 yards, including four first downs, and went 4-for-4 in the passing game for an additional 20 yards. He was clearly RB1 in the game plan, and D’Andre Swift only touched the ball twice that game.

That changed big time in Week 2. With Gainwell out, Swift was the lead back and absolutely dominated every single play. The RB carried the ball 28 times for 175 yards — the most in a game by a rusher since LeSean McCoy in 2013.

The Eagles absolutely need to get their passing game going, but what they did on the ground against the Vikings was pretty incredible. It was definitely Brian Johnson’s “run the damn ball”-moment, and Swift rose to the occasion.

But what happens when Gainwell is ready to return? Do the Eagles commit to an RB1? Or should they continue by committee?

