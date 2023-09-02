Eagles News: Philadelphia is the second-most popular Super Bowl pick by NFL Media analysts

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Super Bowl LVIII predictions: Who represents AFC, NFC in Vegas? Which team wins Lombardi Trophy? - NFL.com

Christian Gonzales: Eagles over Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa takes Miami to the Super Bowl but comes up short against Philadelphia. The Eagles’ defense forces a late turnover to redeem itself for this past February’s loss to Kansas City. Matt Okada: Eagles over Bills. MVP Josh Allen finally gets over the Mahomes hump, but he runs into a deep, talented and multi-faceted Eagles team bent on vengeance for Super Bowl LVII. Gregg Rosenthal: Eagles over Chargers. Jalen Hurts edges Justin Herbert in a next-gen QB fire-show that leaves the Chargers just short of their first Lombardi Trophy. Marc Ross: Eagles over Ravens. After coming agonizingly close to winning the Super Bowl last season, the more experienced Jalen Hurts leads a more talented Eagles squad back to the big game. They finish the job this time, going wire to wire as the best team in the NFL.

3 thoughts on the Eagles’ 53-man roster - BGN

The Eagles will almost certainly not do this, but by putting Arryn Siposs on the practice squad, they have set themselves up to take advantage of NFL’s roster rules. Players can be called up for the practice squad three times. If we assume that punters the Eagles can sign off the street are no worse than Siposs, they could simply go the entire season churning through punters on the practice squad without any drop in performance expectation. It will take six punters to do this over the regular season (five getting three games, the sixth getting two games), but the limit does not apply in the postseason so they could bring any of them back.

Analyzing the Eagles’ new additions - BGN Radio

The Eagles’ roster is down to 53 players! Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski analyze the team’s new additions and general outlook. Interact with us on social media: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen. Check out Wrong Crowd Beer Company! (21 or older.) Use discount code BGN20 at RighteousFelon.com for 20% off your order! Same promotion applies at WildRangerPet.com. Contact Kristin Roach at RoachRealtors.com.

2023 NFL rookies guide: Fantasy picks, stat leaders, top QBs - ESPN+

3. Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles (+500). Many NFL scouts believed Carter was the most talented prospect in the draft class, and many even believed he was the most talented defender on the 2021 Georgia defense that would eventually have seven players selected in the first round. His first-step quickness is almost unstoppable. If he gets enough starter reps — the Eagles love to rotate defensive linemen — he’ll put up sack and tackle for loss numbers worthy of a DROY award.

Eagles mailbag: Biggest concerns entering 2023 - NBCSP

The Eagles were great in 2022 but they did have a few things working in their favor. They had incredible injury luck last year with all 22 starters suiting up in the Super Bowl. They deserve some credit for that because they took care of their players’ bodies but some of it just comes down to luck and there’s bound to be some regression toward the mean in 2023. There’s also the schedule. The Eagles are facing a buzzsaw from Week 9 through Week 14, facing the Cowboys twice, the Chiefs, Bills and 49ers. And the defense, at least on paper, just isn’t as talented as the 2022 version. The Eagles lost significant starters and are relying on younger players in their spots in 2023. Maybe Sean Desai will be a wizard, maybe all those young players step in with no problem and become solid starters or stars, but that’s asking a lot. If the defense isn’t as good in 2023, it shouldn’t be a shock.

Eagles, Audacy partner on annual Eagles Radiothon presented by Firstrust Bank and the Green Family Foundation - PE.com

The Philadelphia Eagles and Audacy are teaming up for the annual Eagles Radiothon benefitting the Eagles Autism Foundation, which will air live on SportsRadio94WIP (WIP-FM) – the official flagship station of the Eagles – on Tuesday, September 5 and Wednesday, September 6. The multi-day auction, presented by Firstrust Bank and The Green Family Foundation, offers fans and autism supporters the opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind Eagles experiences and autographed Eagles memorabilia, along with exclusive SportsRadio 94WIP experiences. All proceeds support the Eagles Autism Foundation’s mission to raise funds for innovative autism research and care programs in Philadelphia, throughout the country, and globally.

Cowboys new offense is putting everything on Dak Prescott, for better or worse - Blogging The Boys

It’s safe to say that the Cowboys offense in 2023 will be Prescott’s offense through and through, with everything designed to fit around him and be largely dictated by him. For someone with the strengths that Prescott has, that sounds like a perfect plan. But there are, of course, potential downsides and long-term ramifications if things don’t go right with this setup. [...] The Cowboys are putting everything on Prescott’s shoulders this year, for better or worse. If he is the quarterback they think he is, then the offense should soar as a result. If not, then it may be time to start talking about the Trey Lance era.

Big Blue View mailbag: Organizational change, coordinators, more questions - Big Blue View

John, I am going to give you a simple answer. I think that for a long time, going back to the later years of Reese as GM and Coughlin as head coach, there has been a disconnect between the Giants’ front office and coaching staff. When those two parts of the organization are not working together, you can’t have success. With Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll coming in together, and coming from the same place, the entire organization — front office, coaching staff, college and pro scouts, is on the same page.

Preseason Hype: Is Chris Rodriguez the hidden gem of the 2023 RB class? - Hogs Haven

Could Bieniemy have found 2023’s answer to Isiah Pacheco? The early indications are promising. Through three preseason games, Rodriguez was Washington’s leading rusher with 122 yards on 17 carries. His 7.2 yard per attempt average ranked fourth among RBs with at least 10 attempts in the preseason, and all of the players ranked ahead of him had one run of 40 yards or more, which skews the averages. He did lose a fumble against the Ravens, but ball security has not been a major issue for Rodriguez aside from his junior season in college. If Rodriguez can reliably gain chunk yardage in the regular season like he has done in the preseason and like he did in college, the Commanders just might have hit on the late-round steal of the 2023 RB class. To get an idea of whether that might really be the case, I had a look at the “hidden gems” of the RB rookie classes over the past decade, plus one year, to see if there is a common profile and, if there is, whether Rodriguez fits the mold.

14 Heisman Trophy contenders in 2023, ranked ahead of college football Week 1 - SB Nation

2. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State. With superstar wide receivers being developed quicker than a hiccup at the college level, we’re bound to have another wideout make the trip to New York City after Devonta Smith won the Heisman in 2020. Harrison is next in line of superstar wideouts to potentially be invited to New York, and for good reason. He put up over 1200 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, but now he’s without a surefire top QB prospect or Heisman candidate in starter Kyle McCord (they did go to high school together, so be prepared for that to be mentioned 4959404928593594 times). He’ll still be splitting targets with Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate, who looks to be the next Super Saiyan WR the Buckeyes have, but make no mistake about it. Harrison Jr. is the best wide receiver in college football, and if he puts up big numbers, he’ll be in NYC.

