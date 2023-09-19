Eagles News: Baker Mayfield and the Bucs looking better than expected

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

The timing might be perfect for Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers - SB Nation

Mayfield was a football nomad over the past 12 months, moving from Cleveland to Carolina and then Los Angeles, before signing with the Buccaneers to try and fill shoes vacated by Tom Brady. While few looked at the subsequent training camp battle between Mayfield and Kyle Trask with much interest, it was Mayfield who emerged the winner of that heavyweight bout, earning the starting job for Week 1. Since then, Mayfield and the Buccaneers are 2-0, and Mayfield has completed 69.1% of his throws this season for 490 yards and 3 touchdowns, without throwing an interception. His QBR of 66.4 through two games is tenth in the league — just behind the 66.7 mark posted by Patrick Mahomes — and Mayfield’s Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt of 7.91 is fifth-best in the league. Again, this could be more a story woven by the NFL scheduling gods. Perhaps Mayfield’s early-season success is more a product of the defenses in Chicago and Minnesota, than it is the offense down in Tampa Bay. But spinning through Mayfield’s first two games it seems one factor in particular is working for the Buccaneers’ offense. Timing. Mayfield looks at ease at times in Tampa Bay’s offense, and that was on display both in Week 1 at Minnesota, and in Week 2 against the Bears. Timing, rhythm, and anticipation was not a hallmark of Mayfield’s game coming out of Oklahoma, but the QB we have seen the past two weeks looks like a passer who can count on those traits when it matters.

Judging biggest overreactions for NFL Week 2 - ESPN+

Baker Mayfield’s Buccaneers are legitimate contenders in the NFC. The team that beat Fields and the Bears on Sunday was the Buccaneers, who are a surprising 2-0 to start the season and are tied for first place in the NFC South with the surprisingly 2-0 Falcons. (The Saints could join that tie with a win Monday night against the Panthers.) And through two games, Mayfield has completed 69% of his passes for an average of 7.2 yards per attempt. He has thrown three touchdowns and no interceptions. Mayfield had to win a training camp competition against Kyle Trask just to get the starting quarterback gig in Tampa, but so far, he’s validating the team’s decision to give it to him. Verdict: OVERREACTION. I went back and forth on this verdict. Mayfield has Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as his top receivers, and that’s going to help anybody. It’s not as though Mayfield has never had success in the league; he won a playoff game with the Browns, for goodness’ sake. But two weeks ago, nobody had the Bucs as a real playoff contender. A pair of wins against struggling NFC North teams shouldn’t be enough to change your mind on that. Tampa Bay’s next five games are against the Eagles, Saints, Lions, Falcons and Bills. If the Bucs are 5-2 or better when that stretch is over, I promise we will talk about this again.

Nick Sirianni likes the Eagles’ in-house options to fill Avonte Maddox’s role in the slot - BGN

The Eagles head coach spoke to reporters on Monday about the depth at CB, his thoughts on the passing game, and how fans can give them an advantage on the road.

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 3 edition - PhillyVoice

3) Eagles (2-0): The Eagles have had their struggles through the air, on both sides of the ball. BUT... they have the No. 2 rushing offense and the No. 1 rushing defense in the NFL, and are outgaining opponents 356-104 on the ground.

Eagles Give Siposs the Boot - Iggles Blitz

The NFC East is off to an interesting start. The Giants looked like the worst team in the league for the first six quarters. They came alive in the second half in Arizona and won 31-28. I know you’re shocked that a Jonathan Gannon defense would disappear in the second half. In Arizona, no less. Could be costly for the Giants. Saquon Barkley sprained his ankle and will miss this week. They think he will miss 3 games. Washington is 2-0. They needed to come from behind to beat the hapless Cardinals and a mediocre Broncos team. Still, this is their first time to go 2-0 since 2011. Dallas is the best team in the league right now. Some of you won’t like me making that statement, but it is a fair assessment after two weeks. Dallas is one of those teams that is amazing when things click, but can crashing back to reality very quickly. Micah Parsons is the best player in the league this year. The offense started to click on Sunday vs the Jets. Their STs can make plays. I still don’t trust that team or Mike McCarthy so I’m not bothered by a strong start for them. January has been their kryptonite for a long time.

Sirianni gives the Brown-Hurts frustration spat a 2 out of 10 - NBCSP

A few days later, Sirianni had a little more to say on the topic, downplaying the moment of frustration from Brown that was caught by the broadcast. Sirianni explained that in a game like that, where the rushing attack was really working, there just aren’t a ton of passes to go around. “Unfortunately, that’s just the way it goes,” Sirianni said on Monday afternoon. “But I do believe that all these guys in this building genuinely love each other and genuinely are happy for each other’s success. “Do they want to contribute because they know they’re capable? Of course. Do sometimes frustrations run high because they’re not able to? Of course. Those are all part of it. I would say on a frustration scale — wasn’t able to know fully about it until after the game — but on the frustration scale of what I have seen between receivers and quarterbacks, or whatever, we’re talking about a 2 out of 10.”

Spadaro: What are the Eagles’ options with Avonte Maddox sidelined? - PE.com

“We feel like we have good options in-house to be able to move forward,” Sirianni said. “That’s why we cross-train people, whether that’s a corner, whether that’s a safety, whether that’s the guys that play nickel. So, we feel like we have good options there. Are we going to miss Avonte? Of course we are. He’s a great football player who has made a lot of plays here. I thought he was playing really good football, really being aggressive. (He) caused that fumble (against Minnesota), made some really good plays on the perimeter, so we’ll miss his contributions both as a teammate and on the field. We like some of our options.” Sirianni did not confirm the status of Maddox’s injury, just saying that “he will be out for a little bit.” Mario Goodrich replaced Maddox on Thursday night and played the first 37 defensive snaps of his NFL career and Josh Jobe started his first NFL game at outside cornerback for an injured James Bradberry (concussion) and “we were pleased with some of the things they did,” Sirianni said. “Our confidence level is high with both of those guys. We’re excited for their opportunity.” The Eagles, who kept six cornerbacks on the initial 53-man roster, also have rookies Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks prepared to play.

Brandon Aubrey no longer a concern, near automatic in two games with Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

Heading into the 2023 NFL season the Dallas Cowboys had very few concerns as it pertains to their roster. From top to bottom their roster was pretty much stacked with talent, leaving the cloud of mystery surrounding the kicking situation as the only real concern entering the season. Brandon Aubrey was basically handed the reins when he decided to sign with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. There was little competition for him in training camp or preseason, and his inaccuracy throughout the offseason raised some red flags for many of us around Cowboys Nation. Those concerns now look unfounded. Despite Aubrey’s lack of consistency in training camp and preseason, he’s been almost automatic through the first two weeks of the 2023 season. His one blemish so far was in the season opener against the New York Giants where he missed his first ever NFL kick, an extra point attempt, in his first-ever career game in the NFL. Since then though, he’s been perfect.

Saquon Barkley injury: Giants running back out 2-3 weeks, per report - Big Blue View

Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants will reportedly miss 2-3 weeks with the sprained right ankle he suffered Sunday night against the Arizona Cardinals. Barkley was injured on the Giants’ game-winning drive when he got bent over in a pile while carrying the ball up the middle. Coach Brian Daboll spoke to media Monday before test results were complete. “Whatever it is we’ll have a plan ready to go,” Daboll said. “If he can play, he can play and if he can’t then we’ll have the other guys prepared and ready to go.” Those “other guys” who will now have to play are Matt Breida, Eric Gray and Gary Brightwell. Breida, two snaps with one carry, was the only other running back to play on offense Sunday.

Washington Commanders Vs. Denver Broncos - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven

Charles Leno and Andrew Wylie - The “dynamic duo” made life in the pocket a lot harder for Sam Howell than it needed to be. Both players gave up multiple pressures and some sacks on the afternoon. Both players also had sacks erased due to defensive penalties.

Report: Buccaneers to lose Chase Edmonds for 4-6 weeks - Bucs Nation

Edmonds has been a key role player on special teams as well as the offense for the Bucs thus far in 2023. He has four carries for 20 yards and looked like he may see the ball often during Sunday’s game. But the injury occurred early on in the game to see that potential become reality.

REPORT: C.J. Gardner-Johnson could miss season with feared torn pectoral - Pride Of Detroit

According to a report from NFL Network, Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is feared to have suffered a torn pectoral muscle during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, and his season is in danger of already being over two weeks into the year. It’s a massive blow to the Lions defense, as Gardner-Johnson had become not only the emotional centerpiece of the secondary but a strong, instinctive playmaker on the team, as well. Even through two games, Gardner-Johnson made his impact both in the run game and as a pass defender.

Monday Football Monday #151: NFL Week 2 action recap - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa, Mark Schofield and JP Acosta recap all of the Week 2 NFL action. (3:30 - 8:05) The Patriots defense is great, can the offense start holding up their end of the bargain? (8:05 - 11:25) The Dolphins are finding the answers to all the questions they had last year. (11:25- 14:50) Bijan Robinson is everything you want to see in a modern RB OR Maybe the sneaky Falcons are a good team. (14:50 - 16:12) What are the Packers doing with David Bakhtiari? (17:15 - 22:26 ) Bengals are 0-2 in the AFC North, that is concerning. (22:26- 26:10) Lions-Seahawks was a narrative shirting game. (26:10 - 31:45) We’re watching Brandon Staley lose his job. (31:45- 36:37) This is why you pay Chris Jones, Chiefs are great with him. (37:23- 42:36) Is Justin Fields to blame? (42:36 - 43:45) We’re going know more about the Bucs after these next few weeks. (43:46 - 47:43) Anthony Richardson has to learn how to protect himself in the league. (47:43 - 49:24) Cam Akers might be a bad vibes guy. (49:24 - 53:28) The 49ers are a machine, it’s going to be hard to put together a complete game to beat them. (53:28 - 59:23) Cowboys just might be the best team in the league. (59:23 - 1:03:08) Jets vibes are starting to deteriorate. (1:03:08 - 1:05:41 ) What does the Giants’ offense look like without Saquon Barkley? (1:05:48) Who is more in the hot seat Russell Wilson or Sean Payton?

