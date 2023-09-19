Let’s see how former Eagles did in Week 2

The Eagles game was out of the way early in Week 2, which meant there was a whole lot of time to watch some Philly alumni around the league on Sunday and Monday. Several former Eagles wide receivers had big games this week, one former coach earned his team’s game ball, and another coach — named Jonathan Gannon — looked pretty bad coming out of his game to an NFC East opponent.

Here’s a look at how some former Eagles did in Week 2:

Agholor’s 1st TD for Baltimore

The former Eagles WR Nelson Agholor made his first catch with the Ravens in Week 2, and then went on to nab four more, led the offense with 63 receiving yards, and scored his first touchdown of the season.

CJGJ could miss the rest of the season

The Lions suffered a tough 31-38 loss to the Seahawks in Week 2, but C.J. Gardner-Johnson led the defense with eight total tackles on the day. Unfortunately, the safety also suffered a an injury that is feared to be a torn pec, and — similar to Eagles CB Avonte Maddox — could miss the rest of the season.

Head coaches corner

Andy Reid and Doug Pederson go all the way back to when Pederson was still a QB for the Eagles, and their history and relationship showed early when the Chiefs played the Jaguars in Week 2. Despite each team having one of the top QBs in the league, Jacksonville led by a score of 3-0 just before halftime. The Chiefs ended up coming back in winning 17-9, but it took some halftime adjustments by both team to start racking up points.

Shane Steichen got his first win —and his first game ball — as a head coach on Sunday thanks to some help from QB Gardner Minshew. The Colts beat the Texans 31-20, but after rookie QB Anthony Richardson ran in two touchdowns, he ended up being sidelined with a concussion. Minshew took his place and had an outstanding game, finishing the day 19-of-23 for 171 yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals had the Giants number early, but then Jonathan Gannon’s defense allowed 24-unanswered points, to eventually lose to his former division opponent, 31-28. Considering some of the moves made by the Arizona organization this offseason, it’s not unreasonable to suspect they’re trying to tank, but it’s also not unreasonable to think that Gannon is just getting outcoached so far this season.

The sound of the #Cardinals defense giving up 24 unanswered points to blow a 21 point lead pic.twitter.com/oEvx5FRsXK — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) September 17, 2023

Safety Andre Chachere had the first start of his six-year career on Sunday, and recorded two total tackles and two pass breakups for the Cardinals. Linebacker Kyzir White had seven tackles and a sack, and CB K’Von Wallace led the team with eight tackles. On offense, WR Zach Pascal had one catch for nine yards, and TE Zach Ertz had six receptions for 56 yards.

Frank Reich is now 0-2 in Carolina following their Monday night loss to the Saints. There was a bit of a spark late in the game, which verged on a comeback, but there wasn’t enough time. Still, with a rookie QB, there are some growing pains they’ll have to get out of the way.

Running back Miles Sanders continues to be RB1, but was only able to get 43 yards on 14 carries this week — plus four more yards on three receptions. Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill had a nice game with six total tackles and a sack.

There he is: Kamu Grugier-Hill with a massive third-down stop sack. #Panthers — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) September 19, 2023

Mostert had a 2-TD day

The Dolphins beat the Patriots 24-17 on Sunday Night Football in large part thanks to the performance of Raheem Mostert. The running back had 18 carries for 127 yards and 2 touchdowns — the second of which was really impressive as he found the hole and broke free for the score.

WOW, RAHEEM MOSTERT!



Showing his speed, can't teach it.pic.twitter.com/GMRKEneXe3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 18, 2023

Mack Hollins Moss’d Darnell Savage

The Falcons have to be happy they added former Eagles WR Mack Hollins to their offense. The receiver had three catches for 60 yards against the Packers, but also did this:

Arthur Smith has found a way to make Kyle Pitts invisible and somehow turned Mack Hollins into DeAndre Hopkins. This is WILD. pic.twitter.com/AOhwL2M1u4 — Anand Nanduri (@NanduriNFL) September 17, 2023

Hollins had to no chill about it either, which was fantastic.

Everybody is a savage until they get face to face with one… pic.twitter.com/a4pqzgdyxu — Mack Hollins (@mackhollins) September 17, 2023

The Falcons ended up beating the Packers by one point in Week 2, but SAF Rudy Ford tied his career-high with seven total tackles and CB Rasul Douglas had a nice interception early on in the game.

Philly alumni fined in Week 1

New this season, the NFL will be revealing a list of players fined each week. There were several former Eagles fined in the days following their Week 1 performance, including:

K’Von Wallace — Unnecessary Roughness ($5,611)

— Unnecessary Roughness ($5,611) Kyzir White — Unnecessary Roughness ($18,056)

— Unnecessary Roughness ($18,056) Rasul Douglas — Unsportsmanlike Conduct ($13,659)

As mentioned in last week’s former Eagles recap, the Cardinals were playing undisciplined football, and that showed up in the fines. Arizona had the most players (4) fined of any team — for comparison, Philadelphia didn’t have any.

Roster moves and Other notables