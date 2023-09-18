C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s injury could impact Eagles’ 2024 draft picks

It’s not just Avonte Maddox with a feared torn pec, it turns out that former Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a similar injury in the Lions game on Sunday. Like Maddox, CJGJ could now miss the remainder of the 2023 season after just two games in Detroit.

He led the defense in tackles (8) on Sunday before being injured, and was expected to have a big role with the Lions this year.

Things didn’t work out for Gardner-Johnson in Philly when the safety opted to test free agency a bit. Eventually, the offer from the Eagles expired when they moved on to bring James Bradberry back, instead. Gardner-Johnson signed a one-year deal worth $8 million — sub-tweeted about the whole ordeal — and moved to Detroit.

Gardner-Johnson missing the remainder of the season could affect the Eagles comp picks in 2024, but at least for now, that projection remains at one third-round pick and three fifth-round picks thanks to T.J. Edwards.