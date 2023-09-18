 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 2 Monday night double header

We get two games on Monday this week!

By Alexis Chassen
The NFL is giving a few more double headers on Monday night this season, and in Week 2, things will get started with an NFC South matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, followed by an AFC North game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s games.

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

Game time: 7:15 PM EST
Channel: ESPN
Online Streaming: FuboTV
Location: Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, NC
Radio: SIRIUS: 81 (NO), 83 (CAR), 104 (National) | XM: 226 (NO), 225 (CAR), 227 (National)

New Orleans Saints: -3 (-166)
Carolina Panthers: +3 (+140)
Over/under: 39.5 points

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Game time: 8:15 PM EST
Channel: ABC
Online Streaming: FuboTV
Location: Acrisure Stadium | Pittsburgh, PA
Radio: SIRIUS: 158 (CLE), 85 (PIT), 88 (National) | XM: 229 (CLE), 228 (PIT)

Cleveland Browns: -2 (-130)
Pittsburgh Steelers: +2 (+110)
Over/under: 38.5 points

Open thread: Discuss Monday’s games in the comments below.

