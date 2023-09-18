Week 2 Monday night double header

The NFL is giving a few more double headers on Monday night this season, and in Week 2, things will get started with an NFC South matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, followed by an AFC North game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s games.

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

Game time: 7:15 PM EST

Channel: ESPN

Online Streaming: FuboTV

Location: Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, NC

Radio: SIRIUS: 81 (NO), 83 (CAR), 104 (National) | XM: 226 (NO), 225 (CAR), 227 (National)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

New Orleans Saints: -3 (-166)

Carolina Panthers: +3 (+140)

Over/under: 39.5 points

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ABC

Online Streaming: FuboTV

Location: Acrisure Stadium | Pittsburgh, PA

Radio: SIRIUS: 158 (CLE), 85 (PIT), 88 (National) | XM: 229 (CLE), 228 (PIT)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

Cleveland Browns: -2 (-130)

Pittsburgh Steelers: +2 (+110)

Over/under: 38.5 points

