Week 2 Monday night double header

The NFL is giving a few more double headers on Monday night this season, and in Week 2, things will get started with an NFC South matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, followed by an AFC North game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s games.
New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers
Game time: 7:15 PM EST
Channel: ESPN
Online Streaming: FuboTV
Location: Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, NC
Radio: SIRIUS: 81 (NO), 83 (CAR), 104 (National) | XM: 226 (NO), 225 (CAR), 227 (National)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook
New Orleans Saints: -3 (-166)
Carolina Panthers: +3 (+140)
Over/under: 39.5 points
SB Nation Blogs
Saints: www.CanalStreetChronicles.com
Panthers: www.CatScratchReader.com
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Game time: 8:15 PM EST
Channel: ABC
Online Streaming: FuboTV
Location: Acrisure Stadium | Pittsburgh, PA
Radio: SIRIUS: 158 (CLE), 85 (PIT), 88 (National) | XM: 229 (CLE), 228 (PIT)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook
Cleveland Browns: -2 (-130)
Pittsburgh Steelers: +2 (+110)
Over/under: 38.5 points
SB Nation Blogs
Browns: www.DawgsByNature.com
Steelers: www.BehindTheSteelCurtain.com
