Eagles release Arryn Siposs, sign new punter to the practice squad

After hosting several tryouts for punters the past few weeks, the Eagles decided to move on from Arryn Siposs and have signed Braden Mann to the practice squad.

By Alexis Chassen
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Eagles announced that they are releasing punter Arryn Siposs from the practice squad and are signing former-Jets punter Braden Mann to the practice squad.

Head coach Nick Sirianni spoke with reporters shortly after the team made the move and acknowledged Siposs did a good job in training camp, but after two weeks, the team wanted to make a change. Now, Mann will be the guy as the team prepares for Tampa Bay.

Mann was drafted by the Jets in 2020 out of Texas A&M, and averaged 45.4 yards per punt in his three years with New York. He had a career-long 72-yard punt in 2022 and was used quite a lot — 83 times last year and 206 times over the course of his career. Hopefully he isn’t needed quite as often in Philly, but if he is, at least he’s shown durability.

Siposs was obviously on the hot seat after failing to make the final 53-man roster, and was fighting for his job as the team brought in several punters to compete for the position.

