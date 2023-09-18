Eagles News: “Everything points to these 2023 Cowboys being the real deal”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

The Cowboys are Super Bowl contenders (for real this time... seriously) - SB Nation

Look, I get it. We all roll our eyes when it comes to anyone saying the Dallas Cowboys are for real. Year after year America’s Team is hyped to the moon at the first sign of success, only to falter and become the NFL equivalent of the boy who cried wolf. We’ve been conditioned to hate the hype. The Cowboys are a distillate of capitalism in the NFL. A team that gets the most primetime games because of ratings, even though we’re told national games are earned. An organization whose 8-8 quarterback will garner more discussion on TV and radio than an MVP candidate. It pulls back the veneer of artifice on the NFL that everything is about sport. We love to pretend it exists, and turns everything into something transactional — and that’s why it feels so disingenuous when people often say “this is the year,” because deep down we know there’s someone pulling the strings to make money off America’s Richest Team. This year it’s different. It really, truly is. We might only have a two game sample to go off, but everything points to these 2023 Cowboys being the real deal.

Eagles open as big favorites on the road against Buccaneers in Week 3 - BGN

The Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football, but ended up running the ball down their throats to victory. The Birds have 11 days until they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, and this mini-bye week is coming at a great time for a roster that’s already banged up. Still, injuries aren’t affecting the outlook for this game, with the Eagles opening as 6.5-point favorites on the road in Week 3, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. This is a pretty generous line given that the Buccaneers are also 2-0 heading into the matchup, but their win over the Bears in Week 2 probably didn’t give them much of a boost, if not solely because of their opponent. The offense had a big game under QB Baker Mayfield, who threw for over 300 yards, including six passes to WR Mike Evans for 171 total yards and a touchdown. The Bucs defense also had an impactful game, holding the Bears to 17 points, and recording 10 QB hits, 6 total sacks, and 2 interceptions. It’s certainly a good group, with a quality coach, but they were also playing Chicago, who isn’t exactly known for protecting their quarterback.

Why there’s no reason to worry about Jalen Hurts - NBCSP

He finds a way. And I get that some people get furious when you start talking about wins being a quarterback stat, but there isn’t one person that affects what happens on the field more than the quarterback, and Hurts week after week figures out ways to carry this team to wins even when he’s not at his sharpest or things are falling apart around him. And that can take a lot of forms. Whether it’s calming down Brown when he’s not getting the ball or encouraging a young teammate on the sideline who missed an assignment or willing himself through traffic past the sticks to convert a big third down. He finds a way. The Eagles are 24-8 under Nick Sirianni when Hurts starts, 22-3 since the roots growing underground speech and 19-1 in Hurts’ last 20 starts. That’s not an accident. That’s not a fluke. Whether his stats are pretty or not, Hurts does what he has to do for the Eagles to win football games, and when you get right down to it, that’s all that matters.

Eagles at Buccaneers: Five matchups to watch - PhillyVoice

Bowles has come up with good game plans for Hurts in the past. In the Eagles-Bucs playoff game during the 2021 season, for example, Bowles recognized Hurts’ extreme tendency to throw to the right side of the field, so he took away Hurts’ first look to that side of the field on the back end while the Bucs’ pass rush made sure that if Hurts escaped the pocket, he had to do so to his left. Hurts was a much different quarterback then, so Bowles will have to come up with a new plan, and it will be interesting to see what kind of “chaos” he chooses.

’KELCE’: A documentary following the journey of an Eagles legend - PE.com

Jason Kelce – a hungry dog, an underdog, and a DAWG. One of Philadelphia’s favorite athletes. Amazon Prime Video takes you into the life of Jason Kelce in “KELCE,” a documentary showing how the 13-year NFL veteran navigated the 2022 season as he contemplated retirement. To celebrate the release on Tuesday, September 12, a red-carpet premiere event was hosted on Friday, September 8 at Suzanne Roberts Theatre in Philadelphia. “KELCE” is produced by 9.14 Pictures, Vera Y Productions, and NFL Films. Former Eagles pass rusher Connor Barwin is one of the executive producers. “He did not change for the cameras; he was authentic to himself,” said Barwin, who is now the Eagles’ director of player development. “For people that watch this film, it will be different from a lot of sports documentaries where it is hard to not change in front of the camera. He has an incredible ability to be himself all the time.”

Week 2: Too-Early Power Rankings, Rodgers’ Recovery, and Great Days of Week 2 - FMIA

Offensive players of the week: D’Andre Swift, running back, Philadelphia. After rushing just once in the Eagles’ narrow opening win at Foxboro, Swift, in his first home game as an Eagle in his native Philadelphia, was the best player on the field Thursday night against Minnesota. He rushed 28 times for 175 yards and helped the Eagles to 39 minutes in time of possession.

10 thoughts on the Cowboys 30-10 win over the Jets - Blogging The Boys

7. Some good-fortune flags. On the final drive of the first half, the Cowboys benefited from some costly penalties by the Jets’ defense. After a failed third-down completion in the red zone, the offense got a new set of downs when Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers was flagged for a personal foul penalty for going low on Dak Prescott. Then, on the next third down, the Jets were flagged again when cornerback Brandin Echols was a little too grabby on Jalen Tolbert in the end zone. This gave the Cowboys a 1st-and-goal at the one-yard line where they capped things off with a touchdown pass to rookie tight end Luke Schoonmaker. On the play, the Jets were again flagged for roughing Prescott, allowing the Cowboys a chance to convert a shorter two-point conversion, which they did.

Giants-Cardinals ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review: Which Giants helped create a miracle? - Big Blue View

Daniel Jones — Jones missed a couple of throws in the first half, but he was extaordinary after halftime. Jones was 17 of 21 for 259 yards and two scores in the second half. He ran eight times for 58 yards and a score. He made clutch throw after clutch throw, and made some big plays with his feet, as well. The Giants had no margin for error in the second half and Jones didn’t make any, leading them to scores on all five second-half possessions. I don’t know how a quarterback could have done more than Jones did over the final two quarters.

What are the odds? Washington Commanders are big home underdogs against the Buffalo Bills - Hogs Haven

Washington returns home this week to host the Buffalo Bills 38-10 today. Buffalo looked like the team that people expected to make another run at a Super Bowl, but they were coming off a bad Week 1 loss to the Jets who lost Aaron Rodgers after 4 plays. Washington is a 6-point home underdog against Buffalo. The over/under has jumped drastically from last week’s 38 against the Broncos. Washington went from scoring 20 against the Cardinals, to scoring 35 points today. The Bills jumped from a 16 point Week 1 score, to a 38 point explosion against the Raiders.

