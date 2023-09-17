NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 2

Before the second Sunday of the 2023 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the lines for the Week 2 games.

My overall record so far is 8-8. That’s slightly ahead of the BGN community at 7-9.

Here are suggestions when trying to beat the odds.

NFL WEEK 2 GAMES

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at BUFFALO BILLS (-7.5): Josh Allen’s volatility isn’t always a bad thing. He can bounce back with a hot game after last week’s struggles. PICK: Bills -7.5

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-3.5) at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: The Chiefs are not dropping to 0-2, especially with Travis Kelce and Chris Jones back. The question is ... will they cover? We’ll say they barely do. PICK: Chiefs -3.5

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (-2.5) at TENNESSEE TITANS: Simply can’t put faith in the Chargers at this point. PICK: Titans +2.5

BALTIMORE RAVENS at CINCINNATI BENGALS (-3.5): It’s possible that Joe Burrow isn’t healthy, right? PICK: Ravens +3.5

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at DETROIT LIONS (-4.5): The Seahawks’ offensive line being banged up is a big issue. PICK: Lions -4.5

GREEN BAY PACKERS at ATLANTA FALCONS (-3): The Packers are really banged up ... but I just can’t put faith in Desmond Ridder. PICK: Packers +3

CHICAGO BEARS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-2.5): Always fade Justin Fields. PICK: Buccaneers -2.5

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (-1) at HOUSTON TEXANS: I’ll go with the upside of Anthony Richardson over C.J. Stroud. PICK: Colts -1

NEW YORK GIANTS (-4.5) at ARIZONA CARDINALS: The Giants will bounce back after such a bad Week 1. Not putting faith in Jonathan Gannon. PICK: Giants -4.5

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-7.5) at LOS ANGELES RAMS: The Rams have a history of having success against the 49ers. PICK: Rams +7.5

NEW YORK JETS at DALLAS COWBOYS (-8.5): The Jets will keep it competitive but the Cowboys will win. PICK: Jets +8.5

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at DENVER BRONCOS (-4): The new Broncos didn’t look a whole lot different than the old Broncos. But can I really count on the Commanders after they failed to cover against Arizona? PICK: Broncos -4

MIAMI DOLPHINS (-2.5) at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: I’m buying Tua. PICK: Dolphins -2.5

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (-3) at CAROLINA PANTHERS: The Panthers have done nothing to earn the benefit of the doubt yet. PICK: Saints -3

CLEVELAND BROWNS (-2) at PITTSBURGH STEELERS: That Browns defense is for real. PICK: Browns -2