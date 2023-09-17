NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 2

Before the second Sunday of the 2023 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the lines for the Week 2 games.
You can CLICK HERE for straight up NFL picks without regard to the spread. You can find all of the NFL betting lines via DraftKings SportsBook.
My overall record so far is 8-8. That’s slightly ahead of the BGN community at 7-9.
Here are suggestions when trying to beat the odds.
NFL WEEK 2 GAMES
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at BUFFALO BILLS (-7.5): Josh Allen’s volatility isn’t always a bad thing. He can bounce back with a hot game after last week’s struggles. PICK: Bills -7.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
36%
Raiders +7.5
-
63%
Bills -7.5
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-3.5) at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: The Chiefs are not dropping to 0-2, especially with Travis Kelce and Chris Jones back. The question is ... will they cover? We’ll say they barely do. PICK: Chiefs -3.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
41%
Chiefs -3.5
-
58%
Jaguars +3.5
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (-2.5) at TENNESSEE TITANS: Simply can’t put faith in the Chargers at this point. PICK: Titans +2.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
69%
Chargers -2.5
-
30%
Titans +2.5
BALTIMORE RAVENS at CINCINNATI BENGALS (-3.5): It’s possible that Joe Burrow isn’t healthy, right? PICK: Ravens +3.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
50%
Ravens +3.5
-
50%
Bengals -3.5
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at DETROIT LIONS (-4.5): The Seahawks’ offensive line being banged up is a big issue. PICK: Lions -4.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
27%
Seahawks +4.5
-
72%
Lions -4.5
GREEN BAY PACKERS at ATLANTA FALCONS (-3): The Packers are really banged up ... but I just can’t put faith in Desmond Ridder. PICK: Packers +3
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
73%
Packers +3
-
26%
Falcons -3
CHICAGO BEARS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-2.5): Always fade Justin Fields. PICK: Buccaneers -2.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
13%
Bears +2.5
-
86%
Buccaneers -2.5
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (-1) at HOUSTON TEXANS: I’ll go with the upside of Anthony Richardson over C.J. Stroud. PICK: Colts -1
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
80%
Colts -1
-
19%
Texans +1
NEW YORK GIANTS (-4.5) at ARIZONA CARDINALS: The Giants will bounce back after such a bad Week 1. Not putting faith in Jonathan Gannon. PICK: Giants -4.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
85%
Giants -4.5
-
15%
Cardinals +4.5
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-7.5) at LOS ANGELES RAMS: The Rams have a history of having success against the 49ers. PICK: Rams +7.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
65%
49ers -7.5
-
35%
Rams +7.5
NEW YORK JETS at DALLAS COWBOYS (-8.5): The Jets will keep it competitive but the Cowboys will win. PICK: Jets +8.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
59%
Jets +8.5
-
40%
Cowboys -8.5
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at DENVER BRONCOS (-4): The new Broncos didn’t look a whole lot different than the old Broncos. But can I really count on the Commanders after they failed to cover against Arizona? PICK: Broncos -4
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
33%
Commanders +4
-
66%
Broncos -4
MIAMI DOLPHINS (-2.5) at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: I’m buying Tua. PICK: Dolphins -2.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
65%
Dolphins -2.5
-
35%
Patriots +2.5
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (-3) at CAROLINA PANTHERS: The Panthers have done nothing to earn the benefit of the doubt yet. PICK: Saints -3
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
65%
Saints -3
-
35%
Panthers +3
CLEVELAND BROWNS (-2) at PITTSBURGH STEELERS: That Browns defense is for real. PICK: Browns -2
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
55%
Browns -2
-
45%
Steelers +2
