Eagles rooting guide for Week 2 games

The second Sunday of the 2023 NFL regular season is here.

With the Philadelphia Eagle having already played the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, Birds fans can relax and enjoy a (relatively) stress-free Sunday while watching the rest of the league in action.

To accompany your viewing experience, let’s run through a rooting guide for all of the Week 2 games.

NFC EAST

NEW YORK JETS at DALLAS COWBOYS: The Cowboys looked really good in Week 1. They’re the biggest threat to the Eagles repeating as division champs. Root for the Jets.

NEW YORK GIANTS at ARIZONA CARDINALS: If the Giants continue to be horrible, there will be a point where it’s better to see them win. But it’s too early for that. Root for the Cardinals.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at DENVER BRONCOS: Similar sentiment to the Giants’ outlook. Root for the Broncos.

DRAFT PICK WATCH

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at CAROLINA PANTHERS: The Eagles own the Saints’ second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Birds will be hoping that selection is as early as it can realistically be. A divisional loss would be especially damaging for New Orleans. Root for the Panthers.

GREEN BAY PACKERS at ATLANTA FALCONS: The Eagles don’t want the Saints to win the NFC South. The Falcons could be the preferable winner there with Desmond Ridder not exactly inspiring fear and Atlanta having the NFL’s easiest schedule. Root for the Falcons.

CHICAGO BEARS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: There’s a case to be made the Eagles are hoping the Bucs lose to a bad Bears team so that they prove they’re not too good ahead of the Week 3 Monday Night Football matchup between Philly and Tampa. Side bonus: Philly owns the Bucs’ fifth-round pick in 2024. But, again, the Eagles need a non-Saints team to win the NFC South. Root for the Buccaneers.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at BUFFALO BILLS: The Raiders have a higher chance of finishing ahead of the Saints in the draft order. Root for the Raiders.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at HOUSTON TEXANS: The Texans probably have the better chance at finishing above the Saints in the draft order. Root for the Texans.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at TENNESSEE TITANS: The Eagles own the more favorable of their own or the Titans’ sixth-round pick. Not the biggest deal but might as well root for the pick to be as early as possible. Root for the Chargers.

NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at DETROIT LIONS: The Lions are currently the bigger threat to the Eagles’ playoff seeding. Root for the Seahawks.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS: The Rams might be good again ... but the 49ers are still the bigger threat for now. Root for the Rams.

WHAT’S LEFT

BALTIMORE RAVENS at CINCINNATI BENGALS: Lamar Jackson has been way worse than Joe Burrow in the playoffs. With that in mind, the Eagles should prefer to see Baltimore win the AFC North if it’s between these two teams. Root for the Ravens.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: Keep Patrick Mahomes away from the most favorable path to the Super Bowl. Also, let’s go Doug Pederson. Root for the Jaguars.

MIAMI DOLPHINS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: One could say the Pats winning this game in convincing fashion makes the Eagles’ Week 1 win more impressive? I don’t know.

CLEVELAND BROWNS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS: You could always cheer for the team that doesn’t employ Deshaun Watson.