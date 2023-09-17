Sunday Night Football: Dolphins vs. Patriots

The NFL Week 2 slate of Sunday games will cap off with a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots.
The Dolphins lead the all-time series between these teams, 59-53, and have won four of the five most recent meetings. They last faced off on New Years Day 2023, with the Patriots squeaking out a win at home, 23-21.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots
TV Schedule
Game time: 8:20 PM EST
Channel: NBC
Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
Location: Gillette Stadium | Boston, MA
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark
Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (MIA), 85 (NE), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (MIA), 225 (NE)
Online Streaming
Odds
Miami Dolphins: -2.5 (-142)
New England Patriots: +2.5 (+120)
Over/under: 46.5 points
SB Nation Blogs
Dolphins: www.ThePhinsider.com
Patriots: www.PatsPulpit.com
