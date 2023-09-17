Sunday Night Football: Dolphins vs. Patriots

The NFL Week 2 slate of Sunday games will cap off with a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots.

The Dolphins lead the all-time series between these teams, 59-53, and have won four of the five most recent meetings. They last faced off on New Years Day 2023, with the Patriots squeaking out a win at home, 23-21.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Location: Gillette Stadium | Boston, MA

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (MIA), 85 (NE), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (MIA), 225 (NE)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

Miami Dolphins: -2.5 (-142)

New England Patriots: +2.5 (+120)

Over/under: 46.5 points

SB Nation Blogs

Dolphins: www.ThePhinsider.com

Patriots: www.PatsPulpit.com

This is an open thread — discuss the game in the comments below!