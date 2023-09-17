Now that the Week 2 early games are over, it’s time to take a look at your late-afternoon viewing options, including the other three NFC East teams. You can [CLICK HERE] for a full Week 2 Eagles fan rooting guide.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.

You can check out 506sports to see which games are being broadcast in your area, but people will get the Jets vs. Cowboys [RED on the map] on CBS.

Check below for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 2 late games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV

Sunday, September 17

NEW YORK GIANTS at ARIZONA CARDINALS

Start time: 4:05 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Radio: SIRIUS: 133 (NYG), 85 (ARI) | XM: 380 (NYG), 225 (ARI)

Start time: 4:05 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Announcers: : Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Radio: SIRIUS: 134 (SF), 81 (LAR) | XM: 381 (SF), 226 (LAR)

Start time: 4:25 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Radio: SIRIUS: 109 (NYJ), 82 (DAL) | XM: 383 (NYJ), 228 (DAL)

Start time: 4:25 PT ET

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Radio: SIRIUS: 83 (WAS), 104 (DEN) | XM: 382 (WAS), 227 (DEN)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 2 late games here in the comment section. Stay tuned for the Sunday Night Football thread to be posted later today.