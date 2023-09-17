It’s Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season and there are some interesting matchups in the slate of early games on Sunday at 1:00 PM. Two former Eagles head coaches, Andy Reid and Doug Pederson will face off in Jacksonville, and Shane Steichen has a chance to get his first regular season when the Colts take on the Texans.

The Philadelphia Eagles already beat the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football so there’s nothing to stress about today, you can just sit back and enjoy the first slate of games. Click here to see which game is broadcasted in your region. For the early games, the Philadelphia area is set to receive Chiefs vs. Jaguars on CBS and Packers vs. Falcons on FOX.

Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 2 early games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Paramount+

Sunday, September 17

All start times at 1:00 PM Eastern.

GREEN BAY PACKERS at ATLANTA FALCONS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 135 (GB), 113 (ATL) | XM: 384 (GB), 229 (ATL)

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at DETROIT LIONS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 83 (SEA), 104 (DET) | XM: 382 (SEA), 227 (DET)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at HOUSTON TEXANS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 133 (IND), 85 (HOU) | 380 (IND), 225 (HOU)

CHICAGO BEARS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 134 (CHI), 81 (TB) | XM: 381 (CHI), 226 (TB)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 137 (KC), 132 (JAX) | XM: 386 (KC), 231 (JAX)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at TENNESSEE TITANS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 138 (LAC), 121 (TEN) | XM: 387 (LAC), 232 (TEN)

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at BUFFALO BILLS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 136 (LV), 111 (BUF) | XM: 385 (LV), 230 (BUF)

BALTIMORE RAVENS at CINCINNATI BENGALS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 109 (BAL), 82 (CIN) | XM: 383 (BAL), 228 (CIN)

