Week 3 of College Football: NFL Prospects to Watch

Another week of college football means another slate of NFL prospects going out and showing the best they’ve got. Here are some players to watch this weekend.

Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State v. Boston College (12:00 PM ET on ABC)

Florida State has a special player in Jared Verse, who is off to a dominant start to the season. Verse is one of the best defensive prospects in the country, combining a great get-off with overwhelming playing strength and a nonstop motor. FSU has high hopes this year and Verse will help the Noles stay undefeated. Saturday’s conference play against Boston College might not be the biggest challenge, but still a good chance for Verse to put his dominance on display.

Tykee Smith, Safety, Georgia v. South Carolina (3:30 PM ET on CBS)

Georgia still looks like, well, Georgia and Tykee Smith has been a major reason why. The senior safety has stepped up into a leadership role this season, quarterbacking a dominant Bulldog defense. Smith will be on high alert against a South Carolina team that is unafraid to throw the football. He will need to limit the big plays from Spencer Rattler and company to help Georgia stay unbeaten.

Tyler Nubin, Safety, Minnesota v. North Carolina (3:30 PM ET on ESPN)

Tyler Nubin is one of the best safeties in the country. The fifth-year senior already has two interceptions this season, both coming in Week 1 against Nebraska. His play is a big reason the Golden Gophers are 2-0. This week is a bit different with Drake Maye and the UNC Tar Heels coming to town. With a much more potent passing game, Nubin will need to play at a very high level to limit explosive plays and keep Minnesota in the game

Rome Odunze, Wide Receiver, Washington v. Michigan State (5:00 PM ET on Peacock)

Rome Odunze is one key piece of Washington’s explosive passing game. After a 1,100 yard season last year, Odunze already has 14 catches for 239 yards through two weeks this season. He looks fast, sure-handed, and deadly with the ball in his hands. Michigan State’s defense will be a big early season test for Odunze and the Huskies, but more big plays from the senior receiver and Washington should come away with a win.