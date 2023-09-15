Eagles make room on the roster following injuries from Thursday night’s game

It looks like the Eagles will need to make some roster moves following injuries to several starters in the first two games of the season, and the team started by releasing LB Rashaan Evans from the practice squad and waiving RB Trey Sermon from IR on Friday.

We've released LB Rashaan Evans from the Practice Squad and waived RB Trey Sermon from Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/klaAQcnx1J — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 15, 2023

Evans was signed when the Eagles thought they’re biggest issue was at linebacker following Nakobe Dean’s injury, but now with the cornerback position looking a little thin, they’re probably changing their approach. That, or after a week of practice, decided to look elsewhere for some additional depth.

Sermon’s release has to sting for head coach Nick Sirianni who, since they signed the RB in 2022, has consistently sang his praises. Still, having started the season on IR, he wasn’t going to be able to contribute as quickly as the team needs with both Kenny Gainwell and Boston Scott now dealing with injuries of their own.

It’ll be interesting to see what the team does with these roster spots, especially considering it’s a little rare for Howie Roseman to make a cut without already having an addition he wants to make. But, the Eagles have some extra time before their Week 3 game, and this is the perfect time for Howie and the coaches to look at roster building and fill some very specific roles based on injuries the first two weeks of the season.