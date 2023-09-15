Cameras caught A.J. Brown frustrated on the sideline Thursday night, but Jalen Hurts didn’t want to make it a big deal

During the Eagles’ win over the Vikings on Thursday night, the cameras caught an animated interaction between A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, and eventually head coach Nick Sirianni. It wasn’t anything physical, but it appeared Brown — whose helmet was still on — was frustrated about something. Hurts relatively calmly responded, and Sirianni ended up coming in to squash it.

Of course the guys were asked about the situation after the game, and while DeVonta Smith avoided the question entirely with, “I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Sirianni and Hurts both didn’t want to make the moment bigger than it was.

Sirianni wouldn’t talk about specific conversations that were had either on the sideline or in the locker room, opting to keep those private, but did speak generally about having a bunch of talented players on the team.

“Sometimes there is emotion within the game. Again, I know that’s speculation of not getting the ball or anything like that. I’m not going to go into any of that. I guess what I’m saying is I’ve lived this. There are going to be ups and downs throughout the season. It’s about stepping in tomorrow and getting better from this tape. I do know this about this team: They genuinely like being around each other and one of their greatest motivations is not wanting to let each other down. They want to make plays for each other, do the right thing for each other, and I have no doubt that we’ll be in a good spot tomorrow and moving forward.”

Hurts also addressed the situation after the game, noting the team won and that’s the most important thing. He didn’t want to get into anything said on the field that may divide them.

“I think everybody wants to make plays and everybody wants to contribute. I have no worry about him, he’s a great player, a great teammate, a great friend, and we’ll do anything and everything to win.”

With so many playmakers on the Eagles’ offense, it’s not surprising that someone could get animated every now and again when the ball isn’t getting thrown their way. For what it’s worth, Brown nearly had a touchdown just minutes after the interaction, and had another target on the play after that.

This feels like a situation that is being blown out of proportion. Of course Brown wants the ball, and of course he’s going to make that known — if that was, in fact, what he was complaining about on the sideline. But he and the rest of the team have a few days off, and hopefully come back next week with a fresh mentality, ready to tackle their next opponent.