Avonte Maddox Injury: The Eagles CB could miss the rest of the season, per reports

The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-0 on the young NFL season, but neither win has been what you’d describe as “comfortable.” Making matters worse is players on both sides of the ball keep leaving these Pyrrhic victories with injuries. On Thursday night, in Philadelphia’s 34-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings, a number of Eagles left the game with various physical impairments.

Cornerback Avonte Maddox left Thursday’s game in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return. It is now being reported that Maddox could miss the remainder of the 2023 NFL season after suffering what is thought to be a torn pectoral muscle. The CB is getting a second opinion, but expectations are low.

Eagles’ DB Avonte Maddox is feared to have torn his pectoral during Thursday night’s win over the Vikings, per source. He is expected to get a second opinion; if it is confirmed, he would be out for the season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2023

The Eagles entered the game against Minnesota with a depleted cornerback unit since James Bradberry was still in concussion protocol, and possibly losing Maddox for the year is a tough blow for that group. A pair of 2022 undrafted free agents, Josh Jobe and Mario Goodrich, are in line for a much larger work load moving forward even if Bradberry is able to return for the game against Tampa Bay in Week 3.

Maddox has eight tackles (five solo), two passes defended, and one forced fumble this season.