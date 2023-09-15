Eagles rookie report card from the Vikings game

The Eagles are 2-0 on the season after a 34-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings. While the game had some serious ups and downs for Philly, the Eagles (and the fans) should be encouraged by a handful of developments, including some rookie play.

Jalen Carter: B+



After a dominant performance against New England on Sunday, there was a close eye on Jalen Carter to see what he could do on only three days rest. Unsurprisingly, he continued to terrorize offensive linemen. Even on limited snaps, Carter looked disruptive and notched a beautiful tackle for a loss on a run play. He is simply too fast and strong for the average NFL guard. While he did not have the pass rushing production he had against the Patriots, Carter showed his value as a three down defender. The defense is must-watch TV when he is on the field.

Nolan Smith: N/A

Nolan Smith saw limited snaps on defense, logging no stats. There was thought Smith could be on the field more given the Eagles being thin at linebacker but steady play from Nicholas Morrow and Zach Cunningham kept Smith as a depth edge rusher.

Kelee Ringo: B+

Kelee Ringo did not see the field on defense despite several injuries in the secondary. Josh Jobe started at outside cornerback with James Bradberry hurt and Mario Goodrich filled in the sot when Avonte Maddox left the game. Despite the Eagles not yet wanting him on the field as a defender, Ringo made his presence felt in other ways. The rookie defensive back had a fumble recovery on special teams early in the game after Britain Covey fumbled deep in Eagles territory. Towards the end, he had fantastic coverage as a gunner on a punt that limited the returner and hampered the Vikings attempt at a last second Hail Mary. Ringo was always going to be a developmental player in year one so it’s great to see him balling out on special teams.

Sydney Brown: N/A



Sydney Brown actually saw a few snaps on defense tonight but overall was not a factor one way or other in the game. He mostly remained a special teams player.